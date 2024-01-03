Tesla Falls Short of 2 Million Vehicle Delivery Goal, Lagging Behind China’s BYD in EV Sales

Tesla Inc. Falls Short of Elon Musk’s Goal of 2 Million Electric Vehicle Sales in 2021

Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla Inc., delivered a total of 484,507 vehicles in the fourth quarter, surpassing analysts’ expectations but falling short of the ambitious goal of 2 million units projected by Musk. Despite the strong showing, Tesla was also overtaken by China’s BYD Co. in global electric vehicle sales, with the Chinese company selling 526,409 all-electric vehicles in the same period.

While Tesla exceeded its target of delivering 1.8 million vehicles for the year, the company’s performance did not meet the optimistic scenario outlined by Musk a year ago. This shortfall in reaching the 2 million-unit goal was attributed to a series of price cuts that failed to drive enough demand to sustain production.

The change in electric vehicle sales rankings highlights China’s growing influence in the global auto industry, as it continues to surpass traditional automotive powerhouses such as the United States, South Korea, and Germany. China is on track to become the world‘s largest exporter of passenger cars by 2023.

Despite falling short of its sales targets, Tesla still generates more revenue and profits than BYD, thanks to its higher-priced vehicles and revenue from its two flagship models, the Model Y sports utility vehicle and the Model 3 sedan. The company also recently launched the long-awaited Cybertruck, marking its entry into the competitive US truck market.

Although Tesla has not disclosed quarterly vehicle sales by region, the United States and China remain its largest markets. The company manufactures several models in Fremont, California and Shanghai, China, with additional production facilities in Austin and Berlin.

Following the news of falling short of the 2 million-unit goal, Tesla shares saw a slight decline in trading on Tuesday in New York.

Overall, while Tesla’s performance is still robust, the company faces continued challenges in maintaining its leadership position in the global electric vehicle market, particularly as competition from Chinese automakers continues to intensify.

