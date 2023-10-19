Home » Tesla feels the price war – profit margin continues to shrink
Business

Tesla feels the price war – profit margin continues to shrink

by admin
Tesla feels the price war – profit margin continues to shrink

The US electric car manufacturer Tesla is feeling the effects of the self-initiated price war. The profit margin fell to 17.9 percent in the third quarter, as the company announced on Wednesday after the US stock market closed. In the same quarter of the previous year – before the price cuts – it was 25.1 percent, and in the previous quarter it was 18.2 percent. Experts surveyed by LSEG had now expected 18.25 percent. Sales rose nine percent to $23.35 billion, less than analysts’ forecast of $24.1 billion. Net profit was $2.3 billion. Tesla shares were volatile in after-hours trading.

See also  Positive markets, oil on the rise. Saipem rally at Piazza Affari

You may also like

How Much Can a Microsoft Employee Earn?

Kenya: postal services at the service of e-commerce

Shanghai Unveils Action Plan for New Infrastructure Construction:...

Charlie Munger: “It’s harder to get rich than...

Rising Fuel Prices: The Impact and Best Gasoline...

Reforms, the premiership does not mean “one man...

Belpietro, a new partner saves his publishing house...

China’s Catering Industry Achieves Remarkable Results in Anti-Waste:...

Guest article Miracle cure 7%? The return to...

Avianca Transforms Brand with Lowercase ‘a’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy