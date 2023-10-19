Tesla feels the price war – profit margin continues to shrink

The US electric car manufacturer Tesla is feeling the effects of the self-initiated price war. The profit margin fell to 17.9 percent in the third quarter, as the company announced on Wednesday after the US stock market closed. In the same quarter of the previous year – before the price cuts – it was 25.1 percent, and in the previous quarter it was 18.2 percent. Experts surveyed by LSEG had now expected 18.25 percent. Sales rose nine percent to $23.35 billion, less than analysts’ forecast of $24.1 billion. Net profit was $2.3 billion. Tesla shares were volatile in after-hours trading.

