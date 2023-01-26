Tesla, the electric car giant founded and managed by Elon Musk, announced that it reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.

The stock rose more than 5% in afterhours trading on Wall Street after Musk said the group could be able to produce 2 million cars during 2023.

Tesla’s adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.19, above the $1.13 per share estimates by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

The EV giant’s revenue was $24.32 billion, slightly above the consensus forecast of $24.16 billion.

Notably, revenue from Tesla’s automotive business jumped 33% year over year to $21.3 billion, including $467 million from green credits, which jumped nearly half year over year.