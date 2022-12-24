Tesla is offering US consumers $7,500 for delivery of its two highest-volume models before the end of the year. The discount on new Model 3 sedans and Model Y sport utility vehicles has doubled from what the company was offering earlier this month, mirroring an expected change in the tax credit some consumers will be eligible for at beginning of next year.

It is highly unusual for Tesla to offer such perks given that Elon Musk has had a no-discount policy for years.

Tesla vehicles were expected to qualify for a $3,750 tax credit starting in January following changes to federal incentives for electric vehicles by the Inflation Reduction Act. That changed this week when the Treasury Department of the United States has announced plans to delay guidance on new battery content requirements. Deferring those restrictions will likely make some EV models eligible to receive the full $7,500 credit early next year. However, Tesla’s rebates aren’t entirely consistent with the new US tax credits. The company does not appear to limit the incentive to consumers with income below the minimum or to vehicles priced below the minimum, as the Inflation Reduction Act does. The automaker is also offering 10,000 miles of free use of its Superchargers.