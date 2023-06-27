Tesla Grünheide: Frontal attack by IG Metall – muzzles for the workforce

The Tesla factory in Grünheide. dpa

The union started its first major action within the Tesla plant in Grünheide on Monday.

Internal documents reconstruct which shifts and locations the union used to educate Tesla workers about their rights — and persuade them to join Metall.

Immediately after the action, the management of the factory sent an e-mail to the workforce with a warning that passing on information to the outside would be grounds for dismissal.

The largest German trade union in Grünheide, Brandenburg, held back for a long time. In the past few months, IG Metall has been careful not to speak badly about the carmaker Tesla and owner Elon Musk in public. Not because she has nothing to say about either, but for strategic reasons.

In the coming year, the works council elections will take place at the US car manufacturer in Grünheide. At German car manufacturers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes or BMW, IG Metall usually has an organizational level of more than 90 percent, and the Metaller works councils negotiate on an equal footing with the CEOs of the corporations. That is how the union sees itself.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

