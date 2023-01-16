Edited by Li Zedong

According to a report by China Business News on January 16, the price reduction has brought immediate results to Tesla’s terminal performance. In the past few days, the reporter interviewed Tesla stores in many cities across the country through on-site visits and telephone surveys to understand The number of passengers and orders at Tesla stores in second- and third-tier cities has increased sharply after Tesla’s current round of price cuts.The number of orders in stores in some cities has increased by 500% compared with December.

It is understood that following the price cuts of domestic Tesla Model 3 and Model Y models, the big price cut model has swept the world. Recently, Tesla has adjusted the prices of models in Asia, North America, Europe and other places, involving Japan, South Korea, the United States, Germany and other places, with price reductions ranging from 1% to 20%. On January 6, the price of Tesla’s domestically-produced models was greatly reduced. The starting price of Model 3 was 229,900 yuan, which was the lowest price in history. up to 50,000 yuan. The starting price of Model Y is 259,900 yuan.

The Model 3 and Model Y models on sale in South Korea have fallen between 6 million won and 11.65 million won (about 32,500 yuan to 63,100 yuan), while the decline of the two models in Japan is about 10%. This is also the first time that Tesla has reduced the price of models sold in the above two countries after two years. Image source: Photo by reporter Huang Xinxu

In the United States, its home market, all Model 3/Y/X/S models have started to cut prices, ranging from 6% to 20%. Among them, the Model Y long-endurance version has the largest drop, with a reduction of US$13,000 (about 88,000 yuan).

In the European market, taking Germany as an example, the Model 3 rear-wheel drive version has a decrease of 12%, and the price is 43,990 euros (about 319,300 yuan) after the reduction; the Model Y rear-wheel drive version has a decrease of 16.85%, and the price is 44,890 euros About RMB 325,900).

Musk seems to feel a little helpless about the car owner’s rights protection and compensation demands.People who have already bought want lower prices when prices go down, but people who already bought don’t want to write Tesla a back check if the price goes up, he said.

It is understood that Tesla’s 2022 global delivery report shows that Tesla’s global delivery volume in 2022 will reach 1.31 million vehicles. Among them, due to the impact of factory production capacity and the epidemic, the delivery volume in the first three quarters is only 900,000 vehicles. In order to boost sales, it cut prices successively in the fourth quarter, and achieved a new high of 405,200 deliveries.

Domestically-produced cars cut prices 5 times in 4 months

Tesla’s 2023 starts with price cuts.

On January 6, the price of Tesla’s domestically-produced models was greatly reduced. The starting price of Model 3 was 229,900 yuan, which was the lowest price in history. up to 50,000 yuan. The starting price of Model Y is 259,900 yuan.

As can be seen from the figure below, the Model Y long-endurance version has the highest price reduction of 48,000 yuan; the Model 3 high-performance version has the smallest price reduction of 20,000 yuan.

The reporter of “Daily Economic News” noted that the latest price cut is the second direct price cut by Tesla in China in addition to promotional discounts in half a year. Including this time,Since September last year, Tesla’s domestic models have carried out a total of 5 price cuts and promotions。

For car owners who pick up their cars from September 16 to September 30, Tesla will provide an insurance subsidy of 8,000 yuan, which can be directly used to reduce or exempt the car price. In October last year, Tesla lowered the starting prices of the Model 3 and Model Y sold in China by 14,000 and 28,000 yuan, respectively. Since then, different types of car purchase subsidy activities have been held in December and early January this year, with subsidy prices ranging from 6,000 yuan to 10,000 yuan.

Talking about the latest action, Tao Lin, Tesla’s vice president of external affairs, posted on Weibo at noon on January 6, saying, “Behind Tesla’s price adjustment, there are countless engineering innovations, which are essentially unique and excellent cost control. Laws: Including but not limited to vehicle integration design, production line design, supply chain management, and even optimizing the robot arm coordination route at the millisecond level… Starting from the ‘first principle’,Stick to cost pricing.”

“Hand-to-hand combat” scene!After Tesla’s price cut, a single store orders 150 vehicles a day “After the price cut, the average daily order volume of our store is 150 vehicles. Recently, we have to work overtime every day until 10 pm.” On January 11, a Tesla salesperson in Shanghai told the “Daily Economic News” reporter. A week after announcing the price cut, the popularity of Tesla’s terminals remains high. “Tesla has not published this data, so I don’t know if it is true, but orders in our store have been skyrocketing recently.” The above-mentioned Tesla salesperson told reporters. “We passed by the Tesla store that day. We wanted to watch the excitement of rights protection, but we ordered a Model 3.” Rita, who works in Shanghai, told reporters on January 11. Tesla’s price cuts not only stimulated an increase in its own orders, but also affected many car companies. The reporter learned from a certain brand’s car sales office that some of the brand’s intended customers began to consider buying Tesla. “Since the release of the price reduction information, there have been a lot of people coming to see the car, and the store is full on weekends. Every time consumers visit the store, they don’t make an appointment in advance, and they basically come to see the car directly when they are shopping. Recently Working overtime has become the norm, and we currently don’t have much time and energy to follow up with potential customers.” The above-mentioned Tesla salesperson told reporters.

“Driving for five days, 10,000 yuan a day”, the old car owner cried

Where there is joy, there is worry. On the other hand, Tesla’s price cuts have made old car owners feel complicated. “The price has been lowered before the license plate is issued.” As soon as the news came out, many old Tesla owners posted on social media to express their dissatisfaction.

A car owner who just picked up the car laughed at himself as a “leek”. The owner said angrily:“Driving for five days, 10,000 a day (price reduction).” Another car owner said: “I mentioned it on December 26, and my heart stopped today.”

According to a report from Sino-Singapore Jingwei, in response to the question of whether old Tesla owners have price protection measures, Sino-Singapore Jingwei consulted Tesla’s China customer service as a car owner. Choose between the official website price and the order price, but it will conflict with the previous subsidy policy. If the car owner has mentioned the car before the price cut, he will not be able to enjoy the above policies, and the possibility of having relevant compensation policies is low.

“(The plan for car owners who have already picked up the car) is currently not available, and the possibility of some is relatively low. So you won’t have much expectation. What I know from my side is that if there is a (compensation plan), There will definitely be an official notification, and the possibility of not having it is still very high.“Tesla customer service said.

“The price adjustment was just released today, and we have no way to predict what kind of price fluctuations will occur in the future, so we have no way to make sure (for compensation measures) before the official policy comes out. We may have no way to stop everyone Do any rights protection operations, because this is a personal behavior, and we really can’t stop it.” The aforementioned customer service said.

Daily Economic News Comprehensive First Finance and Economics, Sino-Singapore Jingwei, Every Jingwang (reporter Huang Xinxu, Cai Ding), public information