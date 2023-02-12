Edited by Lu Ming every time

According to news from the Financial Associated Press on February 12, Tesla (TSLA) US official website shows that the price of the Model Y high-performance version will be raised by $500 to $58,490, and the price of the long-range version will remain unchanged.Earlier this month, in the United States, the Model Y long-range version was raised by $1,500 to $54,990, and the high-performance version was raised by $1,000 to $57,990.

As of the close of U.S. stocks, Tesla closed at $196.89, down 5.03%, with a total market value of $623 billion. Stimulated by good sales, etc.,Tesla shares have rebounded 100% in a month from their lows of around $100 in early January.

Tesla China suddenly announced a price increase of 2,000

Tesla’s official website showed on February 10,The price of the Tesla Model Y rear-wheel drive version has been raised by 2,000 yuan, and the starting price has risen from 259,900 yuan to 261,900 yuan. This is the first time Tesla has adjusted the price since it announced on January 6 that the price of the Model 3/Y in the Chinese market has been reduced.

On January 6, Tesla’s domestically-made models slashed prices. The starting price of Model 3 was 229,900 yuan, and the starting price of Model Y was 259,900 yuan, the lowest price in history, with a drop ranging from 6% to 13.5%. Among them, the Model 3 rear-wheel drive version dropped from 265,900 yuan to 229,900 yuan, a drop of 36,000 yuan; the Model 3 high-performance version dropped from 349,900 yuan to 329,900 yuan, a drop of 20,000 yuan. The Model Y rear-wheel drive version dropped from 288,900 yuan to 259,900 yuan, a drop of 29,000 yuan; the Model Y long-range version dropped from 357,900 yuan to 309,900 yuan, a drop of 48,000 yuan; the Model Y high-performance version dropped from 397,900 yuan Ten thousand yuan fell to 359,900 yuan, a drop of 38,000 yuan.

For frequent price adjustments, Tesla has repeatedly emphasized its “cost pricing” principle. Tao Lin, vice president of Tesla, once said on Weibo that Tesla started from “first principles” and insisted on cost pricing. “Behind Tesla’s price adjustments, there are countless engineering innovations. Unique and excellent law of cost control.” However, the market did not buy the rhetoric of “cost pricing”, for example, regarding the price cut on January 6, foreign media such as Reuters and many industry insiders interpreted it as stimulating demand.

According to The Paper reported on February 10,A person related to the supply chain told reporters, “The accessories of the same OEM are very versatile and replaceable, especially for low- and medium-priced models, which hardly use special accessories.” He added, “Recently lithium has also There is no price increase, and the Model Y price increase may not be related to cost changes.”

In addition, on February 3 local time, Tesla also raised the prices of the Model Y long-range version and Model Y high-performance version in the US market. Foreign media analysis believes that strong demand has prompted Tesla to raise the price of Model Y to ensure profitability. A few days ago, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in the earnings conference call for the fourth quarter of 2022 that the price cuts have brought about a surge in demand, and orders in January this year reached twice the production capacity. According to data from the Passenger Federation, in January this year, Tesla China sold 66,000 vehicles and exported 39,000 vehicles. Based on this calculation, Tesla China sold 27,000 vehicles in the domestic market.

Fuel car companies such as BMW and Wrangler take the initiative to raise prices

According to the “Daily Economic News” reporter previously learned from Jeep’s official website that the official guide price of all Jeep Wrangler models has increased by 10,000 yuan, and the price range after the increase is 459,900 to 634,900 yuan. related to rising costs.

It is reported that some models of the BMW brand will undergo price adjustments starting in February, with a maximum increase of 20,000 yuan, involving 17 models and almost all the main sales models on sale. Among them, the increase of the long-axis 5 series models ranges from 2,600 yuan to 10,600 yuan; the increase of the X3 model ranges from 2,700 yuan to 7,100 yuan; the increase of the domestic long-axis X5 ranges from 7,000 yuan to 17,000 yuan. BMW officials did not explain the reason for the price increase. However, the reporter confirmed with a number of BMW 4S store sales staff that the price adjustment notice for the above-mentioned models in February has been issued to each store.

According to the Shanghai Securities News, in response to the news that BMW has voluntarily increased prices, relevant people from BMW China responded that recently, affected by global inflation, rising raw material and logistics costs, and supply shortages, some BMW brands are currently on sale in China. The model will officially increase the manufacturer’s suggested retail price on February 1, 2023. It is worth noting that relevant people from BMW China said that the price increase is mainly for BMW fuel vehicles, as well as BMW’s new energy electric vehicles. However, industry experts pointed out to reporters that after Tesla recently brought about a new round of price cuts by new energy car companies, the price increase trend of BMW, a representative car company for fuel vehicles, is very worthy of attention.

Bai Wenxi, vice chairman of the China Enterprise Capital Alliance, said in an interview with reporters:“The reason why fuel vehicles choose to increase prices is apparently due to rising costs, but in fact it is more due to the price comparison effect with the general price increases of leading new energy vehicle companies. It is precisely because of the latter reason that in the future It is possible that the top fuel car companies with strong market appeal will come to fuel car prices, but not all fuel car companies will follow up.”

In addition to gasoline vehicles,After entering 2023, many auto companies have also raised the prices of their new energy models due to rising raw material prices. Auto companies such as BYD, FAW-Volkswagen, SAIC Roewe, Changan Deep Blue, and GAC Aian have all announced price increases.

Among them, BYD announced that it will adjust the prices of its Dynasty series and Ocean series models, with an overall increase ranging from 2,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan. Although BYD is the brand that announced the price increase earlier, according to the reporter’s on-site visits, BYD still attracts many customers to the store to inquire and place orders.

Regarding the reasons for the price increase of some new energy vehicle brands, Bai Wenxi, vice chairman of the China Enterprise Capital Alliance, believes that “on the one hand, it is due to cost considerations, and on the other hand, it is due to the cancellation of state subsidies for new energy vehicles. The small increase has relatively limited impact on the sales of leading new energy car companies that are growing rapidly and have a certain market inertia. For some models with poor sales, the reason for choosing the price increase this time is mainly a follow-up strategy. This is to increase their own gross profit. This price increase strategy has relatively limited negative impact on car companies and brands whose sales volume is not very good.”

