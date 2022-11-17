Listen to the audio version of the article

Discounts for electric charging. Starting last month, Tesla has applied discounted rates at selected Superchargers in Europe during the “off-peak” moments of the day, i.e. outside peak times, between 10pm and 6am.

New discounted rates also for Italy



The off-peak rate is now expanded to all Supercharger stations in Italy, including stations open to non-Tesla vehicles. Following the recent decrease in energy costs, the off-peak off-peak period is now expanded to 20 hours per day. While the on-peak tariff, i.e. at peak times, is only applied between 4 and 8 pm, when the demand from the network is highest. We remind you that in Italy, on average, the off-peak and on-peak tariffs cost respectively 0.60 euro per kWh and 0.67 euro per kWh. Prices are in line following the increases that took place in September.

The advantages of recharging in the off-peak range

By recharging during off-peak hours, customers will get a lower rate by reducing the strain on their local energy grid.

As energy markets evolve, Supercharger rates will adjust more regularly, allowing owners to enjoy savings when the cost of energy falls. Owners can view charge rates at a local station at any time on their touchscreen.

Supercharger even for non-Tesla vehicles

Launched in November last year, the pilot project for Supercharger stations open to non-Tesla vehicles is expanding into Italy in support of Tesla’s mission to accelerate the global transition to sustainable energy. In Italy, twenty stations and 174 individual Superchargers are part of the pilot project, making it one of the largest high-power charging networks in the country. This expansion strengthens the Supercharger network’s first place as the largest fast charging network (>150kW) in Europe which today has over 10,000 Superchargers in Europe.