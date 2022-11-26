Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. recall some imported Model S, Model X and some imported and domestic Model 3 electric vehicles

A few days ago, Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. filed with the State Administration for Market Regulation in accordance with the requirements of the “Regulations on the Administration of the Recall of Defective Automobile Products” and the “Implementation Measures for the Regulations on the Administration of the Recall of Defective Automobile Products”. A recall plan has been established and the following vehicles have been recalled from now on.

1. A total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X electric vehicles with a production date between September 25, 2013 and November 21, 2020.

Due to software problems in some vehicles within the scope of this recall, the feedback voltage of the power battery voltage sensing circuit may be inconsistent with the real voltage of the electric brick, resulting in a misjudgment by the battery management system, and the vehicle screen displays “requires maintenance” and “safely park the vehicle”, etc. Warning, the vehicle will gradually stop power output, which may increase the risk of vehicle collision accidents in extreme cases, posing potential safety hazards.

Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. will upgrade the software of the vehicles within the recall range free of charge through the vehicle remote upgrade (OTA) technology. If an abnormality is detected in the voltage sensing circuit during driving, the vehicle will maintain continuous power output until the end of the current driving cycle and the vehicle is parked. It is recommended that the user drive the vehicle to a safe location or pull over according to the prompts of the vehicle. For vehicles that cannot be recalled through the vehicle remote upgrade (OTA) technology, Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. will contact relevant users through the Tesla Service Center to upgrade the software for the vehicle free of charge to eliminate potential safety hazards.

2. Some imported Model 3 electric vehicles with a production date between January 12, 2019 and November 22, 2019, a total of 2,736; some domestically produced vehicles with a production date between October 14, 2019 and September 26, 2022 Model 3 electric vehicles, a total of 10,127 vehicles.

This recall is aimed at vehicles whose middle seat belts of the second row of seats have been removed due to after-sales repairs and maintenance. When the seat belt fixing bolts are reinstalled at the service center, the fixing of the middle seat belt and the left side seat belt buckle of some vehicles Components may not be threaded into the attachment bolts. If these vehicles collide, the seat belts will not be able to play a restraining role, increasing the risk of occupants being injured in the accident, and there are potential safety hazards.

Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will check the middle seat belt device of the second-row seat free of charge for the vehicles within the recall range. If the fixed parts are not installed correctly, they will be reinstalled according to the specifications to eliminate potential safety hazards.

Emergency measures: Before the vehicle recall is implemented, the user should drive the vehicle carefully, and can check whether it is secure by pulling the middle seat belt of the second row of seats and the buckle of the left seat belt, and contact the service center as soon as possible after the recall begins Carry out maintenance.

Tesla Motors (Beijing) Co., Ltd. and Tesla (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. will notify relevant car owners by registered mail, SMS, etc. to arrange recall and repair matters. Users can call Tesla’s customer service hotline 400-910-0707 through mobile phones and landline phones for consultation. In addition, you can also log on to the website dpac.samr.gov.cn, www.recall.org.cn, and follow the WeChat public account (SAMRDPAC) to learn more information and report defect clues.

Hyundai Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. recalls some imported Kia Sorento vehicles

A few days ago, Hyundai Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. filed a recall plan with the State Administration for Market Regulation in accordance with the requirements of the “Regulations on the Administration of the Recall of Defective Automobile Products” and the “Implementation Measures for the Regulations on the Administration of the Recall of Defective Automobile Products”. It is decided to recall some imported Kia Sorento 2.2L diesel vehicles produced from September 11, 2012 to August 19, 2014, with a total of 13,954 units.

For some vehicles within the scope of this recall, due to the excessive working current of the auxiliary electric heater (PTC heater), the fixed position of the connector harness is not conducive to vibration, and the connector may be damaged after long-term operation. In severe cases, the auxiliary electric heater may catch fire ,There are security risks.

Hyundai Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. will replace the auxiliary electric heater relay and re-fix the auxiliary electric heater wiring harness for the recalled vehicles free of charge through authorized repair stations; if the auxiliary electric heater connector is damaged, the auxiliary electric heater will be replaced free of charge. Heater assembly to eliminate potential safety hazards.

Hyundai Motor (China) Investment Co., Ltd. will notify relevant car owners through dealers by registered mail or telephone. Users can dial the customer service hotline 4008822060 for consultation by fixed line or mobile phone. In addition, you can also log on to the website dpac.samr.gov.cn, www.recall.org.cn, and follow the WeChat public account (SAMRDPAC) to learn more information and report defect clues.

Nanjing Auto Modification Co., Ltd. and other 10 car manufacturers recalled some commercial vehicles, ambulances, caravans, etc.

A few days ago, Nanjing Auto Modification Co., Ltd., Beijing Beiling Special Purpose Vehicle Co., Ltd., Henan Xinfei Special Purpose Vehicle Co., Ltd., Nanjing Ailent Special Purpose Vehicle Co., Ltd., Shanghai Xiaoao Xiangrong Automobile Industrial Equipment Co., Ltd., Shanghai Yasheng Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Carlson Automobile Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Xingchi Automobile Co., Ltd., Chongqing Jinguan Automobile Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Zhuhai Pengyu Automobile Co., Ltd. in accordance with the “Regulations on the Administration of the Recall of Defective Automobile Products” and the “Implementation Measures for the Regulations on the Administration of the Recall of Defective Automobile Products” “, and filed a recall plan with the State Administration for Market Regulation. From now on, 10 Shangzhe brand commercial vehicles, 35 Beiling brand ambulances, 21 Xinfei brand commercial vehicles, 1 Ailent brand mobile service vehicle, 2 Xiaoao brand commercial vehicles, 2 Yasheng commercial vehicles, 18 Kasheng commercial vehicles, 41 Bochi commercial vehicles, 27 Jinguanshenglu caravans, and 2 Yuzhou ambulances.

Due to the incorrect installation of the hydraulic power steering oil pipe connector of the vehicles within the scope of this recall, the hydraulic power steering oil pipe may be detached from the connection, causing power steering oil leakage, resulting in power steering failure, increasing the risk of vehicle collision, and posing safety hazards.

The above-mentioned manufacturers will check the connection of the hydraulic power steering oil pipe free of charge for the vehicles within the scope of the recall, and if necessary, replace or correct the hose clamp at the connection to eliminate potential safety hazards. At the same time, notify relevant users of the recall by means of registered mail or other means. Users can call the above companies to learn more about the recall. In addition, you can also log on to the website dpac.samr.gov.cn, www.recall.org.cn, and follow the WeChat public account (SAMRDPAC) to learn more information and report defect clues.