Tesla stock in the spotlight today, the largest car maker in terms of capitalization in the world today will carry out the “stock split” (3-1 stocks) for the second time in the history of the company to approach retail investors.

The stock is up 1.5% to $ 301.5 in pre-market trading. The stock closed at $ 891.29 Wednesday before the three-by-one split went into effect.

“Tesla knows it needs to maintain its influence on retail investors, especially after small investors have flexed their muscles over the past year,” said Callie Cox, an analyst at the trading and investment platform eToro.

Tesla’s shares have lost about 11% since the company announced plans to increase the number of shares on the market in March.

“In typical buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news style, investors tend to drastically reduce fractional stock purchases in the weeks following the actual split date, causing a slowdown in price momentum,” analysts said. Vanda Research in a note.

Tesla’s ticker was trending on social media stocktwits.com, indicating an increase in chatter among individual investors.