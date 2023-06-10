Tesla: Internal report shows major flaws in Cybertruck

Tesla’s Cybertruck (here in California, 2020) is still not on the roads – an internal report now shows that there were significant problems during development. ROBYN BECK / Kontributor / Getty Images

A confidential document reveals major problems in the development of Tesla’s Cybertruck: the pickup shakes, the steering is stiff and the cabin is very noisy. The presentation is part of the Tesla files, a large number of internal documents that were passed to the “Handelsblatt”. With the Cybertruck, which was presented for the first time in 2019, Tesla wants to enter the lucrative market for electric pickups.

2019 presented Tesla in California the Cybertruck before. The Futuristic Electro-Pickup looks like something out of a sci-fi movie. Bothr presentation there was an embarrassing incident: The supposedly bulletproof windows shattered when an employee threw a metal ball at them. Perhaps the bumpy start was an omen: internal documents now show significant problems in the development of the truck.

Confidential presentation reveals many problem areas

The “Handelsblatt“, together with the American magazine “Wired”, evaluated an internal presentation from January 25, 2022. According to the “Handelsblatt”, the report lists readings and test results on 20 pages that are anything but positive. The engineers gave grades in the presentation that corresponded to the industry standard – all four grades awarded were below the target values ​​of Tesla.

According to “Handelsblatt”, the presentation describes, among other things, the noise development, the steering and the driving experience as problematic. Due to the special construction, the Cybertruck many leaks, the test drivers would therefore have had to endure considerable noise in the driver’s cab. In addition, the Cybertruck is equipped with purely electronic steering, which reacts with a relatively long delay, which poses a safety risk.

According to the newspaper, the authors of the presentation also report “structural shocks” to the cybertruck. At medium speed, the pickup drives jerkily and unstable, and it also jerks when parking Autowrite the authors.

Die Tesla-Files

The presentation is part of the so-called Tesla Files, a data package that was leaked to the “Handelsblatt”. According to the “Handelsblatt”, there are more than 23,000 files containing confidential information, including trade secrets and technical details on battery modules. The newspaper commissioned it Fraunhofer Institute for Secure Information Technology with an investigation. The investigation found no evidence that the data set did not come from Tesla’s environment.

The race for the pickup market

As the “Handelsblatt” writes, he is Cybertruck for a long time one of the most important future projects Tesla been. The company wanted to enter the multi-billion dollar pickup market. But while other providers are already using E-Pickups are on the market, the Cybertruck is still a long time coming.

