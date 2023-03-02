Listen to the audio version of the article

A bit of disappointment at Tesla’s investor day 2023 which was held last night (March 1) in live streaming to illustrate the master Plan 3. The debut, or at least some details on the new low cost model was expected: the Model 2 which should, according to the promises of the less and less divine Elon Musk, cost 25 thousand dollars. A car that, with a high-profile brand such as Tesla is now and with an unparalleled recharging ecosystem, could be truly disruptive for the car industry that is moving towards the conversion to lithium ion. And we didn’t even see the restyling from the Model 3.

During the long event, at times very boring (4 hours) and very engineering, Elon Musk spoke about a plan for the future of the planet and an energy transition that will be based on the concept of Sustainable energy economy. The most interesting and concrete things, given that Tesla is a car manufacturer and not a consultancy firm specializing in the circular economy and energy, concerned the systems of the factory of the future. In fact, Tesla engineers, who spoke on stage, explained how the new production processes and assembly technologies that Tesla has developed will cut production costs in half. And in fact from what they have shown, thanks to the use of the giant press, Tesla will be able to assemble vehicles with fewer (and larger) pieces, fewer painting phases and with a simplification of the marriage between body, interior and powertain thanks also to the battery which is the basis of the frame. And then Tesla also has