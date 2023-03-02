Home Business Tesla Investor Day: the $25,000 Model 2 isn’t there but the plan to cut production costs arrives
Business

Tesla Investor Day: the $25,000 Model 2 isn’t there but the plan to cut production costs arrives

by admin
Tesla Investor Day: the $25,000 Model 2 isn’t there but the plan to cut production costs arrives

A bit of disappointment at Tesla’s investor day 2023 which was held last night (March 1) in live streaming to illustrate the master Plan 3. The debut, or at least some details on the new low cost model was expected: the Model 2 which should, according to the promises of the less and less divine Elon Musk, cost 25 thousand dollars. A car that, with a high-profile brand such as Tesla is now and with an unparalleled recharging ecosystem, could be truly disruptive for the car industry that is moving towards the conversion to lithium ion. And we didn’t even see the restyling from the Model 3.

During the long event, at times very boring (4 hours) and very engineering, Elon Musk spoke about a plan for the future of the planet and an energy transition that will be based on the concept of Sustainable energy economy. The most interesting and concrete things, given that Tesla is a car manufacturer and not a consultancy firm specializing in the circular economy and energy, concerned the systems of the factory of the future. In fact, Tesla engineers, who spoke on stage, explained how the new production processes and assembly technologies that Tesla has developed will cut production costs in half. And in fact from what they have shown, thanks to the use of the giant press, Tesla will be able to assemble vehicles with fewer (and larger) pieces, fewer painting phases and with a simplification of the marriage between body, interior and powertain thanks also to the battery which is the basis of the frame. And then Tesla also has

You may also like

Lego celebrates 60 years of McLaren with a...

Unicredit increases Orcel’s salary: the fee for the...

Btp Italia, from yield to maturity: here’s what...

Accelerate the promotion of new industrialization, make the...

Stop the sale of diesel and petrol cars...

Covid investigation, Conte and Speranza: “Serene in front...

Fear of inflation-Fed rates: 10y Treasury yields over...

Screen panel shipments are zero, Apple iPhone 14...

Nubia Z50 Ultra image upgrade: 35mm+85mm golden mirror...

Covid investigation, the families of the victims: “Finally...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy