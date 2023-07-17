Tesla is leading the way: This is how production companies can double their output

Thomas Schulz

Elon Musk and his team have demonstrated remarkable manufacturing efficiencies far beyond anything previously achieved in the industry. But it doesn’t stop there — Musk is aiming to double current output in the future. How is he going to do it? And what can other manufacturing companies learn from this groundbreaking strategy?

“Tesla’s strategy may herald a new era in production and show what is also possible for other companies,” says Thomas Schulz, an expert in lean management and process optimization. He has studied the Tesla Method extensively over the past few months and spoken to insiders. Schulz is convinced: “There’s still great things ahead of us!”. In his following guest article, Thomas Schulz revealed how Tesla’s approach can inspire other companies and radically change production methods.

How Tesla revolutionized all manufacturing

Tesla is valued at over $1 trillion on the stock market, exceeding all other automakers combined. A major reason for this is the production capacity. In 2022, Tesla was able to produce 40 percent more vehicles than in the same period last year. The company has come under criticism from time to time. “It is currently said that extra shifts on weekends and public holidays would be cancelled. Tesla also wants to temporarily do without some of the approximately 1,000 temporary workers. It seems unclear whether it will even achieve its goal of doubling output,” explains Thomas Schulz. “But that’s not the primary concern. It’s impressive that Elon Musk managed to set up a factory that can produce so efficiently – if there are enough buyers for electric cars,” says Schulz.

The Texan producer of electric cars has not only constantly scaled up its production capacities with new production facilities and gigafactories – behind this success is above all an impressive innovative strength in all areas of the company. With the Model Y, Tesla not only produces the world‘s best-selling electric car, but also manufactures battery storage and photovoltaic systems with unprecedented efficiency and speed.

praise from many quarters

Right from the start, Tesla relied on innovative production techniques such as injection molding. This also surprised the competition. Toyota engineers recently disassembled the Tesla Model Y – and could only take their hats off to Tesla. They called the Model Y a work of art, but that’s not all. In the future they would like to be inspired by this – for a long time Toyota was the absolute market leader in the field of production and a symbol of efficiency. But not only Toyota wants to follow Tesla. Other manufacturers also want to rely on the Giga die-casting process in the future.

But the degree of revolution goes much deeper: under Elon Musk, the vehicle manufacturer has consistently implemented a management and decision-making culture within the company, with the outcome of which the traditionally operating automotive industry will not be able to keep up in the foreseeable future. In doing so, Tesla has departed from traditional paradigms in vehicle construction and instead pursued a strategy that focuses on increasing the speed of production and involving employees in the permanent improvement of production.

Focus on process flow and productivity

Its high level of innovation has enabled Tesla to achieve an almost impossible lead over the competition in terms of productivity, turnaround time and employee time per vehicle (HPV). An important part of the concept is Elon Musk’s First Principle Thinking: This type of thinking reduces a problem to its basic assumptions and principles, enabling the decision-makers involved to focus on innovative solutions and the optimization of all production processes.

Tesla is pursuing the strategy of reducing and simplifying individual vehicle parts and assemblies in a continuous process. By gradually reducing both the automated and the manual work content, not only is the quality of production constantly increased, but productivity (vehicles per employee hour) is continuously improved at the same time. For example, Tesla has switched to innovative die-cast aluminum for the production of the underbody, which means that the rear frame of the Model Y can be manufactured in a single component. As a result, 171 parts and more than 1600 welds could be replaced compared to conventional production – a huge advantage in terms of efficiency and cost reduction.

Tesla uses the innovative power of its employees

The pioneer among the e-car manufacturers also focuses on the integration of its employees in the entire improvement process. There is no rigid decision-making at Tesla through consistent hierarchical management: instead, the company encourages its workforce to identify waste and disruptive processes and to contribute their own ideas at any time. A key success factor is the organization in so-called “full-stack teams”: These self-organizing groups of employees have all the necessary specialist knowledge, but can call in additional experts if necessary and thus achieve decentralized decision-making in every situation. Each team can therefore act quickly and flexibly if necessary, without having to wait for the releases or approvals of managers – an open management culture that is still foreign to many German production companies.

Conclusion

Overall, Tesla can serve as a valuable example for German companies of what is possible with innovative approaches in production. Its innovative approaches in the production processes, the continuous improvements in production and the involvement of employees in development and decision-making are decisive success factors for the US car manufacturer. With its decentralized management based on First Principle Thinking and the continuous simplification of processes, Tesla was able to achieve efficiency and cost savings that have made the company the world‘s leading e-car manufacturer. Any production company that adopts these principles in its own business model can therefore become more competitive in the long term and secure a leading position in the changing manufacturing industry.

