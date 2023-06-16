Tesla is now setting the pace in Wolfsburg – VW has a cost problem

AThe reason for the new austerity program at Volkswagen is the growing competitive pressure on the automobile market. For years, the supply of cars was scarce due to the lack of semiconductors, and prices were correspondingly high. Now the market is turning and many manufacturers are following the US company Tesla, which has already massively reduced its prices.

This is a particularly big problem for Volkswagen, because the company’s costs, especially in the German plants, are very high compared to the competition.