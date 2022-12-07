Home Business Tesla launches “limited-time offer”: Subsidy of 6,000 yuan for purchasing an existing car and delivering it within the year_Sohu Auto_Sohu.com
Tesla launches "limited-time offer": Subsidy of 6,000 yuan for purchasing an existing car and delivering it within the year

Tesla launches "limited-time offer": Subsidy of 6,000 yuan for purchasing an existing car and delivering it within the year

According to news from IT House on December 7, information on the Internet shows that from December 7 to December 31, users who purchase and complete delivery of eligible Tesla vehicles will enjoy an additional subsidy of 6,000 yuan.

This news was confirmed by Tesla.And it is an additional “limited-time offer” based on the previous 4,000 yuan insurance subsidy and 20,000 treasure chest reward pointsHowever, this clause mainly includes two conditions of delivery time limit and delivery of existing vehicles.may not be able to meet the user’s personalized configuration, please communicate with Tesla’s sales channel for details.

IT Home learned that the “limited-time discounts” previously provided by Tesla include, from November 8 (inclusive) to November 30 (inclusive), purchase an existing car and a cooperative insurance agency auto insurance combination and complete the pick-up of the car on schedule, the final payment 8,000 yuan can be reduced; from December 1 (inclusive) to December 31 (inclusive), the final payment can be reduced by 4,000 yuan.

In addition, in October this year, Tesla announced that it would lower the prices of Model 3 and Model Y models sold in mainland China, with a price reduction range of 14,000 yuan to 37,000 yuan.

