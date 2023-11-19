Tesla loses top position in the German electric car market

Tesla-CEO Elon Musk in der Gigafactory in Grünheide.

picture alliance / ASSOCIATED PRESS | Patrick Pleul

In October, Volkswagen replaced Tesla as the German electric car market leader, reports the “FAZ”.

The US car manufacturer is also stagnating in China: five of the six best-selling electric models last month came from competitor BYD.

BYD has almost caught up with Tesla on the global market and is said to have only sold around 3,500 fewer vehicles in the third quarter.

More than a million electric cars are on German roads, he said ADAC. In September were 32,000 E-Cars newly registered – most from Tesla. But in the last month that has changed “HE DOES” reported. The lead on the global market is also becoming narrower.

Volkswagen overtakes Tesla in Germany

The best-selling electric car in Germany in October was the Skoda Enyaq, the Tesla models Y and 3 are only in fifth and sixth place. One reason for this could be that a new version of the Model Y is coming and customers are waiting, they said “HE DOES”.

Read too

The founder of Tesla’s big Chinese rival drank a glass of battery fluid to convince an investor

BYD has almost caught up with Tesla on the global market

The Chinese electric car giant BYD has Tesla in the third quarter almost caught up and with around 430,000 vehicles, I only sell around 3,500 fewer than Tesla. In China, BYD is the market leader with five of the six best-selling models in October. Tesla is stagnating as “consumer demand appears to be shifting in favor of local manufacturers,” they said “HE DOES”.

jm

Read too

Tesla is reportedly planning to produce a new model in Germany – it will cost just 25,000 euros

Share this: Facebook

X

