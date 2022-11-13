Tesla lost control at 2 kilometers and hit people at 198km/h!The owner’s family: the brakes are hard and can’t be stepped on

Recently, a video of a serious Tesla car accident has circulated on the Internet, attracting the attention of netizens.

It is reported that the incident occurred in Chaozhou, Guangdong. In the video,A Tesla drove at high speed and hit a tricycle. The huge impact knocked the occupants off the tricycle.Tesla finally hit a roadside pole and the truck stopped, the front of the vehicle was completely damaged, and the scene was a mess.

After the accident, a suspected car owner responded online. According to the exposed chat records, the car owner said, “He was about to pull over on the road and found that the brakes were too hard to stop, so he stepped on it hard, and the speed suddenly increased. soaring.”

He wanted to stop but couldn’t stop. The maximum speed on the national highway reached 198km/h, and the vehicle did not slow down after hitting the person, and lost control for more than 2 kilometers. He now has two broken ribs and is being treated in hospital.

A few days ago, a relative of a self-proclaimed Tesla owner posted information on the Internet, saying that the owner is still in the hospital. The accident has caused 2 deaths and 2 injuries. The total length of the out-of-control section is 2.6 kilometers. The owner is a professional truck driver. Sla usually used it by himself. At that time, he was in good spirits and did not drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

At the time of the incident, the brakes of the vehicle were very hard and the brake pedal was hard to stop. He pressed the P block and the car did not stop.So continue to move forward, the vehicle suddenly accelerates, slamming on the brake halfway has no effect.

The so-called brake smoke is the smoke from the tire blowout. At the same time, it is said that the car owner stepped on the brake light for a short time. Still not slowing down. We hereby hope that the police can restore the truth.

At present, the accident is still under investigation, and Tesla has not made a corresponding statement. Please refer to the final official announcement for the truth of the accident.