Tesla makes its Supercharger network available to Ford

A Tesla charging station in front of a shopping center in Slovakia. picture alliance / Stanislav Kogiku / picturedesk.com | Stanislav Kogiku

Ford has been trying to break into the electric vehicle market, which is currently dominated by Tesla. The two competitors announced a surprising partnership on Thursday. Ford EV customers will have access to more than 12,000 Tesla Superchargers, Tesla’s charging infrastructure, by spring 2024.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Tesla-Chef Elon Musk announced in an interview with FordCEO Jim Farley said his company will allow Ford access to its Supercharger network by next year.

Musk and Farley made the announcement during a live interview on Twitter, where they discussed how to usher in the next phase of electric vehicle adoption. “We’re thrilled to be working with you to improve the lives of our customers,” Ford CEO Jim Farley said to Tesla co-founder Elon Musk during a Twitter space session they hosted Thursday night and we are very grateful for your partnership”.

The move is intended to ensure that Ford, a strong competitor to Tesla in the EV race, acts on “an equal footing,” Musk said in the interview.

Ford customers with electric cars should have access to more than 12,000 charging stations

Under the terms of the surprise partnership, Ford electric vehicles could be charged at around 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in North America starting next year, Ford announced on Thursday. That’s in addition to the charging stations that Ford considers „BlueOval Charge Network“ and includes fast charging options, the company said.

According to the Department of Energy, Tesla has more than 20,700 supercharging stations in North America. Musk said that charging speeds for Ford vehicles would depend on the “physical limit of the wiring” and not the adapters. “It is certainly Tesla’s intention to make this a seamless and positive experience for Ford owners.” to do,” Musk said.

Tesla has dominated the U.S. electric car market, but competition from legacy car brands has caught up. According to a 2022 report by Experian, Tesla holds 65.4 percent of the electric car market share — down from 68.2 percent in 2021 and 79.4 percent in 2020, while other automakers like Honda and BMW continue to compete intervention.

Tesla’s charging network is a big reason people buy the company’s cars. It is historically exclusive, extensive, easy to use and known for its reliability. In contrast, owners of other electric cars depend on a patchwork of charging providers when they are on the road. But that is changing now. Prior to Thursday’s announcement, Tesla had opened a significant number of charging stations to EV owners in Europe and recently launched a similar pilot program in the US.

Read the original article here Insider.