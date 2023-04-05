Listen to the audio version of the article

The debut of the Tesla Model 2 is approaching, at least according to the rumors arrived from the Chinese site 36Kr and bounced on all the world media. Despite Tesla’s “no comment”, not only would the brand owned by Elon Musk be working on the Model 2 but above all it would be building a production chain capable of building 4 million units a year. The first true economic electric car produced by Tesla, the Model 2 should arrive on the market with a list price starting from less than 25,000 euros.

Tesla Model 2 crossover

Remaining in the field of hypotheses, the Tesla Model 2 will most likely be a compact electric crossover. Ready to be built in Tesla’s plants in the United States, Germany and China, the Model 2 will also be assembled in the new plant in Mexico ready by 2025. As repeatedly pointed out by Elon Musk himself, Tesla is working to make more and more models efficient and at the same time cheaper thanks to the use of the Gen 3 platform and the presence of new batteries with greater autonomy and reduced price.

Tesla Model 2 vs Volkswagen ID.2

Although we will have to wait at least two years to see them on the road, the Tesla Model 2 seems to have the future Volkswagen ID.2 as its main competitor. If to date this seems to be the most demanding challenge for the two models, the reality in 2025 could change radically. The reason will be linked to the very likely arrival of a long list of Chinese electric models with a decidedly competitive price.