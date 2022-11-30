Listen to the audio version of the article

The Tesla Model 3 restyling could arrive in 2023. If in 2020 the electric compact was the protagonist of a slight renewal, now the technicians of the company led by Elon Musk would be working on a profound renewal which will involve a redesign of various components. The general objective will be to reduce the number of parts and propose simpler interiors with reduced complexity. There will be points of contact with the Tesla Model S, most likely starting from the aeronautical-style steering wheel called Yoke.

Tesla Model 3 2023

According to Reuters, anonymous sources within the company have confirmed the restyling of the Tesla Model 3 in 2023 thus confirming the “Highland project”. Among the new arrivals, a larger central screen should be mounted, expected with a 17-inch size equal to that of the Model S, and the air vents will have a new positioning. In terms of timing, the Tesla Model 3 restyling will arrive in the third quarter of 2023. There could also be news in the motorization chapter, with the introduction of a Plaid version. Most likely it will not reach the powers of the Model S Plaid, which puts something like 1,020 horsepower on the road thanks to three electric motors. This allows it to sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds, and to reach a top speed of 322 km/h. One might think that, given this performance, the range would suffer, but this, according to Tesla, is estimated at 600 km according to the WLTP cycle.