Tesla Model 3 rear-end bus 1 death and 1 injury accident has affected sales: Netizens are concerned about braking problems

A few days ago in Ruian City, Wenzhou, a Tesla Model 3 rear-end bus accident occurred, resulting in 1 death and 1 injury, and 3 vehicles were damaged. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

Tesla’s accident has also started marketing car sales. According to upstream news reports, on the afternoon of February 18, netizens in the live broadcast room of Tesla’s Fujian Experience Center continued to ask questions about Tesla’s brakes.

18th,Both Wenzhou Tesla Experience Centers responded: “The incident has affected sales, and netizens are asking those questions in the live broadcast room.”

A staff member at the experience store in Tesla Wenzhou Fortune Shopping Center said: “The incident still has some impact on sales. In our online live broadcast room, netizens are all asking questions about brakes.”

The staff of Wenzhou Tesla Vientiane City Experience Store also said:“Some of our customers take a wait-and-see attitude, which is more or less affected.”

Tesla’s single-pedal mode has caused many controversies before. In this mode, the owner only needs to control the electric pedal. Step on the accelerator, lift the brake, and the right foot does not need to switch back and forth between the switch and the brake. This is indeed a more comfortable driving experience than a fuel car on some roads that need to crawl due to traffic jams.

In addition, the single-pedal mode can also make the brakes of the vehicle wear less and have a longer service life due to the reduced use of the brakes.

In single-pedal mode, unless it is a sudden brake in an emergency, most scenes can basically be stopped by electric brakes, so the frequency of use of the brake system is naturally reduced a lot.

However, the single pedal is not without cost. Tesla’s multiple car accidents are prone to controversy over single-pedal misuse.