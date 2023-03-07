The Tesla Models Y and 3 are the most popular electric cars in Germany. picture alliance / Newscom | Image of Sport

One special evaluation of the TÜV report shows that the popular Tesla Model 3 performs particularly badly in the first general inspections. The Tesla Model 3 has the fifth highest failure rate at 8.9 percent. Among the popular e-models BMW i3, Nissan Leaf, Renault Zoe and Tesla Model 3, Tesla model has the worst result. The Model 3 has more defects than the average car, especially in the lighting, brake discs and axle suspension.

Germany’s second most popular electric car fails the first TÜV main inspections more often than average. That makes one special evaluation of the annual report of the TÜV Association. When comparing the four e-models BMW i3, Nissan Leaf, Renault Zoe and Tesla Model 3, the Tesla e-car even comes last.

Two to three years after registration, cars are subjected to the first tests. 8.9 percent of Tesla Model 3 cars fail these tests. Only four cars have a lower failure rate. The Average for 2023 is 5.3 percent overall.

The electric car is criticized for the brake discs, the lighting and the axle suspension. Joachim BühlerManaging Director of the TÜV association, attributes the special load on the axle suspension to the heaviness of the car battery, which is missing in combustion cars.

The Tesla Model 3 was that in 2022 second most popular Electric cars in Germany with 33,841 new registrations. The Tesla Model Y took first place with 35,426 new registrations. The e-models from the TÜV special evaluation Renault Zoe and BMW i3 had 10,535 and 9850 new registrations respectively.

