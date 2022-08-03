Home Business Tesla Model X Plaid and Model S Plaid arrive in Italy
Tesla Model X Plaid and Model S Plaid arrive in Italy

Tesla Model X Plaid and Model S Plaid arrive in Italy

Tesla has officially announced that its two most powerful electric cars, namely the Model X Plaid and the Model S Plaid, are about to arrive in Europe, and therefore also in Italy. Elon Musk’s company has consequently also revealed the prices: to grab a Model S Plaid you need 140,990 euros, while you have to add “only” 4 thousand (144,990 euros the final price) for the Model X Plaid. The first deliveries are expected between November and December.

These two cars on tap are currently among the most powerful that the Californian house has in its list. The Model S Plaid puts something like 1,020 hp on the road thanks to three electric motors. This allows it to sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in just 2.1 seconds, and to reach a top speed of 322 km / h. One might think that, in the face of these performances, the autonomy would suffer, but this, according to Tesla, is estimated at 600 km according to the WLTP cycle.

As for the Model X Plaid SUV, it comes with the same set of engines which then develop the same power of 1,020 hp. But its size and its greater weight do not allow it to offer the same performance as its sportier sister. Tesla announces a top speed of 262 km / h and a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.6 seconds. Autonomy is also lower with an estimate (according to the WLTP cycle) of 528 km. It should be remembered that the Model X Plaid offers six seats evenly distributed over three lines of seats (2 + 2 + 2).

