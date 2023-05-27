Tesla: Model Y becomes the best-selling car in the world

NThe full figures are not yet available, but the estimate makes you sit up and take notice: That Tesla Model Y should have been the world‘s best-selling car in the first quarter of 2023, according to analyst Felipe Munoz from the data service Jato Dynamics. He estimates sales of the Tesla SUV for this period at 267,200 vehicles worldwide, and he has the exact figures for 53 countries.

This would make the model the previous one Market leader Toyota Corolla eclipsed, whose sales Munoz estimates at 256,400 units. The Model Y is also clearly ahead of the Corolla in the database of the competitor Marklines.

Tesla has the world market leader for the first time Toyota outdated – if only with the sales figures of a single series. The manufacturers themselves do not publish figures for individual models. “This has been one of the biggest news in the industry for many years. For the first time, a purely electric car is at the top of the global sales ranking,” writes Munoz „Motor 1“.

Despite all the criticism of Tesla, such as customer complaints about safety deficiencies driver assistance system about the that “Handelsblatt” reports, the growth to a mass manufacturer seems unstoppable. Tesla’s rise is just one of several major upheavals that are currently radically changing the automotive market.

A second is the appearance of Chinese manufacturers on the global market. In the first quarter of the current year, they overtook their competitors from Japan in export figures for the first time. China is thus the world champion exporter of cars, at least over the past three months: the People’s Republic sold 1.07 million vehicles abroad from January to March, Japan exported around 954,200 cars and Germany 839,100.

Among other things, the Chinese are benefiting from Western sanctions against Russia, where their products are currently practically the only vehicles available in large numbers. However, the China exports also include vehicles from Tesla, because the US company’s factory in Shanghai is currently the largest of its plants.

It also produces for export. European manufacturers, on the other hand, rarely use China as an “extended workbench”. BMW iX3 and the Dacia Spring (Renault Group) are built there and shipped to Europe.

The number of registrations shows that Chinese brands are increasingly arriving on the continent. For example, according to the Federal Motor Transport Authority, around 5,000 new MG Roewe cars, 1,300 Lynk & Co (Geely Group) and almost 280 Great Wall Motor cars were registered in Germany between the beginning of the year and April.

Tesla’s Model Y also leads in Germany with 17,500 new registrations by April, ahead of the Toyota Corolla with 3,900 Volkswagen number one, with more than 25,000 sales since the beginning of the year.

Outside of Europe, however, the Golf plays no role. Unlike Toyota, Volkswagen does not offer any models that sell in huge numbers worldwide.

Last year, the Japanese led the global sales rankings for individual series with the SUV RAV4, which sold more than a million units, followed by the Corolla with just under a million sales. According to Munoz data, Volkswagen’s top-selling car was the Lavida, which is only available in China, with around 360,000 vehicles sold.

For years, the strategy of European car manufacturers has been to reach as many target groups as possible with offers tailored to them. Elon Musk is going the opposite way with Tesla. The company only offers four models, two of which are mass-produced.

“Tesla today sells 95 percent of its new vehicles with only two body styles and manageable additional equipment. In the last twelve months, there were 1.43 million Tesla 3 and Y models,” writes Ferdinand Dudenhöffer from the private Center Automotive Research in an analysis available to WELT.

“Focus at Elon Musk is not quality, but rigorous cost efficiency”

“Not even Henry Ford has managed to achieve the high output with so few models and variants with his Model T, the Lizzy.” Just as Ford revolutionized the production world with just a few models and the use of assembly lines, Tesla also manages it with its variants -Poverty and his unconventional “Cost Reductions From Everywhere” philosophy.

“The Toyota production system has long been considered the benchmark and blueprint for almost all innovations and improvements in efficiency in the world of automotive production. The focus at Elon Musk is not quality, but rigorous cost efficiency,” says Dudenhöffer.

In competition on the global market, this should be an advantage. Both Tesla and Chinese competitors such as BYD can offer their cars significantly cheaper than German manufacturers. A reversal of the situation is therefore not to be expected.

Car production in Germany has already shrunk significantly in recent years, while it is growing in China. Behind this is the will of the leadership in Beijing to build up its own auto industry – and the strong domestic demand.

According to sales figures, the Chinese automobile market is already more than twice as large as the European one. The gap will continue to grow significantly in this and the coming years.

Last year, the People’s Republic had already ousted Germany from second place among the largest car exporters. According to the Chinese customs authorities, around 3.2 million cars were exported from the country in 2022, while Germany only exported 2.6 million vehicles in the same period.

Now this trend continues. Ironically, German exports could be supported by Tesla, with its plant in Grünheide near Berlin. The factory currently has a capacity of 350,000 vehicles per year, but Tesla plans to expand further. If that comes, more exports of Model Y from Germany would be conceivable.

