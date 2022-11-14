Business Tesla Model Y in Chaozhou, Guangdong lost control, causing 2 deaths and 3 injuries

Yichexun has sorted out the recent incident of "Tsla Model Y in Chaozhou, Guangdong lost control, causing 2 deaths and 3 injuries", hoping to restore the incident. Since there is no final result in this matter, only the views of both parties are presented. origin On the morning of November 5, a man in Raoping County, Chaozhou City, Guangdong Province was driving a Tesla Model Y when he was about to park. The vehicle suddenly "runs at high speed" and hits two motorcycles and two bicycles one after another, resulting in a vicious traffic accident with 2 deaths and 3 injuries. 3. It can be seen from the surveillance video that the airbag popped out after the collision with the tricycle, but the vehicle still did not slow down, which violated national standards and Tesla's own regulations. 4. In another video shot by road surveillance, it can be clearly seen that the high-mounted brake light was briefly lit. There was no obstacle in front of it at that time, so the brake light was definitely not lit by "automatic emergency braking", but by Tesla. The owner stepped on it. This also proves that the car owner has been stepping on the brakes, but the car has a chaotic failure during the loss of control, and the brake light circuit has been disturbed or turned off at other times.

Media: Did you know you hit someone on the road?

Mr. Zhan: Walking 1km so fast, I don’t know what I hit. About 2 kilometers, the car crashed. My consciousness was very clear, I didn’t think about what would happen to myself, I just wanted not to implicate too many innocent people. When I got to the roadside where the crash happened, there was nowhere to go, I hit a tricycle, and I didn’t know anything with a “bang”, and the person was already unconscious.

Mr. Zhan: After the collision, some people from the store, some people who knew me, and some people who knew me, (they together) pried open the car door, dragged me out (from the car), and dragged me into the store. I woke up in the store, and when I saw people I knew, I asked how the people who were hit were doing. Those people said that you don’t care about them. You just fell into a coma. Immediately, he was taken to the hospital. This is how it happened.

Media: Did the police ask you to draw blood and take notes?

Mr. Zhan: Blood was drawn at the hospital. The traffic police have asked me to take notes.

Media: I heard a horn in the surveillance, is that the one you honked?

Mr. Zhan: That horn was honked by another car. (I) couldn’t honk at all. Because both hands are on the steering wheel, the right hand has to press the P gear. My right foot was always on the brake, stomping, stomping and releasing, all the way.

Media: Is it convenient to introduce the brake status?

Mr. Zhan: There is a free travel of the pedal, that is, it is hard to press down, and there is no braking effect. We are usually soft, just a little bit. The brake pedal can be stepped down, but the pedal is hard, that is, if you press down hard, the car will not brake.

Media: Did you step on the gas pedal?

Mr. Zhan: Never. Never touched that accelerator since I was about to stop and put my foot on the brake pedal. My feet were always on the brakes, and when I was about to hit the tricycle, my feet were still on the (brake) pedal.

Yiche will continue to pay attention and report on this matter.