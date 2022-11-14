Yichexun has sorted out the recent incident of “Tsla Model Y in Chaozhou, Guangdong lost control, causing 2 deaths and 3 injuries”, hoping to restore the incident. Since there is no final result in this matter, only the views of both parties are presented.
origin
On the morning of November 5, a man in Raoping County, Chaozhou City, Guangdong Province was driving a Tesla Model Y when he was about to park. The vehicle suddenly “runs at high speed” and hits two motorcycles and two bicycles one after another, resulting in a vicious traffic accident with 2 deaths and 3 injuries.
3. It can be seen from the surveillance video that the airbag popped out after the collision with the tricycle, but the vehicle still did not slow down, which violated national standards and Tesla’s own regulations.
4. In another video shot by road surveillance, it can be clearly seen that the high-mounted brake light was briefly lit. There was no obstacle in front of it at that time, so the brake light was definitely not lit by “automatic emergency braking”, but by Tesla. The owner stepped on it. This also proves that the car owner has been stepping on the brakes, but the car has a chaotic failure during the loss of control, and the brake light circuit has been disturbed or turned off at other times.