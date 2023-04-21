Tesla, Musk aim for price cuts and growth at the expense of profits. Title down

Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla closes the first quarter with revenues up 24% to $23.32 billion but profit down 24% to $2.51 billion, weakened by repeated rounds of car list price cuts to prioritize the sales support. A new “discount” from the company led by Elon Musk still happened on the eve of the budget. And Musk, in the conference call following the announcement of the results, made it clear that the company’s strategy to face the challenges of economic uncertainty and competition remains this: focus on growth and volumes, on market share gains , even at the cost of sacrificing margins and profits.

The bills

The strategy was reflected in the January-March accounts. Automotive revenues, the heart of the group leader in the electric car, rose by 18% to 19.9 billion. First-quarter deliveries, already announced in early April, were up 4.3 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022 and up 36 percent from last year, to 422,875 cars. The Energy division, which also supplies energy storage systems, buoyed the business and saw revenue soar 148% to $1.53 billion.

Margins under pressure

Tesla, however, disappointed in the first quarter when it came to its total first-quarter gross, held back by aggressive price cuts to its overall electric car models estimated at between 14 percent and 25 percent. The company reported a total gross margin of 19.3%, versus expectations of 22.4%. Operating margin fell to 11.4% from 19.2% last year, while remaining among the highest in the industry (Ford has around 4% and GM 6.6%). The title, faced with the reduced performance, lost more than 9 percent. After a dismal 2022, the stock has still gained about 52 percent this year.

Outlook and cybertruck

Tesla has also provided an update on the outlook. “We have sufficient liquidity to fund our product roadmap, long-term expansion plans and other expenses. We will manage our businesses to maintain a strong balance sheet during this uncertain period,” he said. Overall, the company plans to deliver 1.8 million cars in 2023, up 37% from 2022. It also confirmed that production of its much-delayed futuristic cybertruck is expected to begin later in the year. at its Texas plant later this year, with first deliveries in the third quarter according to Musk. Tesla currently has four production plants for its four models, two in the US, one in Shanghai and one in Berlin. A new factory is planned in Monterrey, Mexico.

Sales boost

The balance sheet showed that Musk is primarily focused on boosting demand and growth even at the expense of profitability. In the recent quarter, the average price of Teslas was $46,000, lower than expected and lower than $52,200 in the same period last year. Tesla has again cut the prices of Tesla cars in the United States for the second time in a month and for the fourth time since the beginning of the year. Model Y prices were cut by $3,000, Model 3 prices by 4.7 percent. The prices of its most popular models are now back to 2021 levels. Tesla has to deal with slowdowns in demand in the face of economic uncertainties, interest rate hikes and growing competition from other automakers. Like other US manufacturers, Tesla now also counts on the support of made-in-USA incentives contained in the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act to stimulate the energy transition and in particular electric vehicles.