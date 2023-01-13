New surprise move by Tesla. CEO Elon Musk has decided to cut prices in Europe and the United States to boost demand, a reversal from the strategy pursued by the Palo Alto company when demand was strong and the average selling prices of its electric vehicles were growing.

Musk cuts prices

Musk acknowledged last year that prices had become “embarrassingly high” and could hurt demand.

The price cut, which sent Tesla shares down 3.8% in Frankfurt on Friday, came after Chief Executive Elon Musk warned that the prospect of a recession and higher interest rates could reduce vehicle prices to support volume growth at the expense of profits. The change is Tesla’s first major move since the automaker appointed China and Asia executive Tom Zhu to oversee U.S. production and sales in the United States and Europe.

In Germany, Tesla has cut the prices of the Model 3 and Model Y between approximately 1% and 17%, depending on the configuration. Last month the Model 3 was the best-selling electric vehicle in Germany, followed by the Model Y, which beat out Volkswagen’s full-electric ID4. VW recently raised the price of the ID3, the full-electric compact economy car, on a par with the Model 3. Tesla also reduced prices in the UK, France, Italy, Austria and Switzerland.

In the UK, the Model Y’s price has been reduced to £44,990 from £51,990. The Model Y and Model 3 were the two best-selling electric cars in the UK last year. In Italy, Model 3 prices were cut between 11% and 22%. Model Y prices were cut between 6% and 18%.

Tesla has also cut prices in South Korea, Japan, Australia and Singapore. Tesla missed Wall Street’s estimates for fourth-quarter deliveries. Full-year shipment growth was 40%, even lower than Musk’s forecast of 50% growth.

Last month, Musk said that “radical changes in interest rates” have changed the outlook for the industry and that Tesla may lower prices to support volume growth, which would result in lower earnings.

However, some users on Tesla fan forums have complained that the price cuts have disadvantaged customers who had recently purchased the vehicle, leaving them with a lower-value item on the used-car market. “I am not very happy with these huge price swings. Reducing 10,000 euros like this makes you feel like you paid too much,” wrote a user on the ‘Tesla Drivers and Friends’ forum on Friday. What other gimmick will Musk use to justify himself and not lose credibility?