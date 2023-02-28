This week all eyes are on Tesla, Wednesday 1st March the EV maker will hold its own Investor Day in the Gigafactory di Austin. The event will also be streamed live, although some institutional and retail investors will attend the event in person. During yesterday’s session, Tesla stock closed up by 5,5% a $207 per sharemaking Elon Musk richest man on earth again. Since the start of the year, the electric car maker has gained more than 70% on the stock market, outperforming its benchmark index on Nasdaq Composite which in turn marked an increase of 8.5% in the first two months of the year.

Returning to the Tesla Investor Day, these are the main themes of the event:

Tesla is aiming to increase the production of electric vehicles

Elon Muskthe Tesla CEO recently said that his long-term goal is to produce 20 million of cars per year by 2030. Currently the company delivers around 1.31 million vehicles (these are the numbers for 2022), in other words there is still a long way to go to achieve this goal.

Increased production at the Gigafactories in Austin and Berlin0 and the ongoing expansion at the Shanghai factory will aid the expansion process, but undoubtedly the company would need more factories to achieve such mass production. At the end of 2022, Tesla projected an annual production capacity of approx 1.9 million of vehicles and Musk speculated that Tesla will need 12 gigafactories in total to produce 20 million of vehicles per year.

The expansionist ambitions of the richest man in the world don’t end there. Elon Musk recently issued a challenge to OpenAI, announcing that it may propose its own alternative to artificial intelligence software ChatGpt. Nothing concrete has been revealed regarding Tesla’s potential chatbot, but according to the outlet The Information there would already be a very important name that Musk would like to lead this project, it is about Igor Babuschkinformer researcher of Alphabetwho has worked on AI in the past DeepMind. We recall that Elon Musk is one of the co-founders of OpenAI, launched back in 2015, alongside Sam Altman.

A key part of the Investor Day will be the company’s unveiling of its “third generation platform”.

The platform (Generation 3 Platform) will be the robot-taxi car, i.e. a cheaper version of Tesla, as Musk called it. And this will be the key to the expansion of the volumes of Tesla cars and electric vehicles globally. Tesla vehicles in the range of $ 25.000- $ 30.000 they aim to reach a wide range of potential customers looking for an affordable alternative.

“As recent global price cuts have boosted demand, Tesla likely needs Generation 3 to maintain its 50% year-over-year delivery growth rate,” the analyst wrote in a note. Wells Fargo, Colin Langan.

Last month Musk had already talked about sui Master Plan 3saying it would address topics such as “the scaling of production to extreme dimensions, which is necessary to move humanity away from fossil fuels and artificial intelligence“.

In other words, the plan is integral to Musk’s vision to lead humanity to a sustainable energy future that will require mass scaling back of electric vehicles to make them affordable for most people.

