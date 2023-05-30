Home » Tesla: Musk meets Chinese foreign minister
Business

Tesla: Musk meets Chinese foreign minister

by admin
Tesla: Musk meets Chinese foreign minister

Elon Musk met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang,

Qin, who was until recently China‘s ambassador to the United States, said that “Chinese-style modernization,” characterized by a huge population and “common prosperity,” would create “growth potential and demand unprecedented market,” according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He added that China‘s electric vehicle market “has broad prospects for development” and that China will continue to open up and create a better market-oriented and law-based business environment for foreign companies like Tesla.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement, Musk praised the Chinese people and China‘s achievements.

See also  EPP cancels summit in Naples. Berlusconi in the crosshairs on Ukraine

You may also like

New technology: “Annihilation by AI” – Experts are...

Sustainability, Eni-Rina there is an agreement: green fuels...

Kate Middleton, the family business fails: Covid cripples...

These 10 tech stocks are cheap now, according...

Deutsche Bank now expects a long recession in...

Electric cars, the rivalry between Chinese manufacturers is...

Inflation: Wages are rising at record speed –...

Supervision, contract renewed. 140 euro increase for 100,000...

Musk meets Qin Gang in Beijing, hoping to...

Labor market: Unemployment in Germany is likely to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy