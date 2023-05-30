Tesla: Musk meets Chinese foreign minister

Elon Musk met with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang,

Qin, who was until recently China‘s ambassador to the United States, said that “Chinese-style modernization,” characterized by a huge population and “common prosperity,” would create “growth potential and demand unprecedented market,” according to a statement from the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

He added that China‘s electric vehicle market “has broad prospects for development” and that China will continue to open up and create a better market-oriented and law-based business environment for foreign companies like Tesla.

According to the Chinese Foreign Ministry statement, Musk praised the Chinese people and China‘s achievements.