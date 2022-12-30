Tesla, one of Wall Street’s most roaring stocks, is preparing to file worst month, quarter and year ever. But how to reverse the march?

To give 10 priorities to Elon Musk is theanalyst at Wedbush Daniel Ives, who has known the dynamics of the electric car giant for a long time.

Yesterday Tesla’s shares made an encore of the rally, closing the Wall Street session with a leap of more than +8%, after the comeback of the evefollowed by a roundup of sell.

Ives has drawn up a sort of ranking of the 10 musts for recovery the fate of Tesla.

The epilogue of this 2022 is, in fact, rather disheartening: the prices of the Musk giant have collapsed by almost -70% since the beginning of the year, so much so that there was talk of real panic selling .

The Wedbush analyst, who has also recently been noted for branding Musk ‘asleep at the wheel’practically man asleep at the wheelpresented the following 10 must-haves for Musk and Tesla stock.

Tesla: the 10 musts to restore confidence in the stock

Priority no. 1: “Appoint a Twitter CEO by the end of January”

Analysts following the EV maker are concerned about the Twitter tenure Musk has become a real distraction for the tycoon.



Earlier this month, Musk posted a poll on the same social network asking if he should “resign as head of Twitter”. The majority of those interviewed voted “Yup”.

Priority no. 2: “Stop selling TSLA stock”.

Priority no. 3: “Indicate deliveries and targets for 2023”.

“In our view, the 50% growth target is not being achieved, with deliveries growing by 35%, more achievable and realistic target for 2023″noted the Wedbush expert.

Among the other priorities pitted by Ives, 4)“more attention to Tesla, rather than Twitter”5) “the announcement that deliveries of Cybertruck will start by the end of next year”, 6) “Tesla board changes to recruit more people with EV and technology expertise”7): “large treasury share buyback operation (therefore buyback)”.

Again, 8): that Musk stop playing politics on Twitter, as his opinions, according to Wedbush, are risking tarnishing the Tesla brand.

9) It is also necessary that there is greater “transparency of financial and margin metrics”.



10) And again, among the must-haves for Musk, the following advice stands out, to make sure that Tesla is no longer being used as an ATM to cover up Twitter leaks:



“Define the strategic plan for Twitter. Right now quite simply the fear is that Twitter is losing money to fleeing advertisers (for now), which means more losses and then more sales of Musk TSLA stock. Once a new CEO is in place, outline Twitter’s three-year strategy and what it can become, Super Apps, ‘X’, WeChat 2.0, etc.”