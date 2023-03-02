On its long-awaited Investor Day, the electric car giant Tesla, founded and managed by CEO Elon Musk, finally presents its Master Plan 3 strategic plan, which however does not convince the market.

The presentation of the next generation cars has not been received which, as confirmed by the head of Tesla Design Franz von Holzhausen, will take place in the future.

The missed announcement immediately disappointed investors, who opted for sells on the stock of the EV giant.

During the event with which the Master Plan 3 plan was presented, together with other top management of the giant, Elon Musk announced the construction of a new giga factory in Monterey, Mexico.

Tesla also announced that it has produced 4 million cars so far; an important milestone reached, which however indicates that the giant still has a long way to go, given that the goal is to produce as many as 20 million electric cars in a year.

Investors have been wondering for some time whether the same targets announced by Elon Musk, i.e. the goal of producing 20 million EVs a year and the creation of new generation electric cars, aren’t perhaps too ambitious. The lack of announcement of next-generation EVs seems to validate these doubts.

After jumping 70% so far this year, TSLA stock is down more than 5% in afterhours trading on Wall Street.