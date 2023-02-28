Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk were sued by shareholders who accused them of overestimating the effectiveness and safety of their electric vehicles’ Autopilot and Full Self-Driving technologies. In a proposed class action filed in federal court in San Francisco, shareholders said Tesla defrauded them for four years with false and misleading statements that covered up how its technologies, suspected as a possible cause of multiple fatal accidents, “created a serious risk of accident and injury”. Shareholders said Tesla’s stock price fell multiple times as the truth became known, including after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating the technologies and reports that the Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating the claims. by Musk on Autopilot. In addition, the stock price fell 5.7% on Feb. 16 after NHTSA recalled more than 362,000 Tesla vehicles equipped with the Full Self-Driving beta software because they could be unsafe at intersections.

Tesla said it agreed to the recall, although it disagreed with NHTSA’s analysis. The lawsuit led by shareholder Thomas Lamontagne, is seeking unspecified damages for Tesla shareholders from February 19, 2019 to February 17, 2023. Chief Financial Officer Zachary Kirkhorn and his predecessor Deepak Ahuja are also defendants.