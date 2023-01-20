Listen to the audio version of the article

The price war triggered by the massive Tesla price cuts seems to please the market. The stock traded on Friday with gains of even more than 4%. And this in spite of a certainly not rosy panorama, in other respects, for the first battery-powered car manufacturer. The famous tweet del ceo Elon Muskdated 7 August 2018, on the certainty of having at hand who would guarantee the resources for the delisting at an established value much higher than the prices at the time (“Am considering taking Tesla private at $420. Funding secured”) earned the tycoon a class action that could cost him billions for damages caused to shareholders. The hearings started three days ago in San Francisco. Musk is expected to testify on Monday.

Autopilot revelations

As if that weren’t enough, the publication of a deposition dating back to July has complicated the moment. Ashok Elluswamy, director of Tesla’s Autopilot software, said in a lawsuit against Tesla over a fatal accident (in which a young Apple engineer was the victim) that a 2016 video showing a Tesla capable of driving alone was false. And that the request to make it that way was from Musk himself. The controversy over Autopilot or Full self-driving has continued to this day, given that the package sold as an option for $15,000 in the United States does not magically transform Teslas into self-driving cars but into top-level assisted-driving cars 2 like many other cars on the market. Which sometimes surprise the driver with sudden braking. This defect recently caused a large rear-end collision on the Bay Bridge.

The first victims of the price war

Elements which, together with the well-known discontent of investors over Musk’s excessive commitment to Twitter, do not seem to distract the attention of potential buyers from the object of desire. After all, Model Y and Model 3 were the best-selling cars in Europe in December (the former recorded a 300% increase over 2021) and Model Y itself also dominated the competition in September and November. The Austin, Texas-based company made the first and sharpest global price cut on the Model 3 and Model Y by between 4% and 12% last week, reversing the trend taken by the industry in following the microchip crisis and the logistical difficulties that exploded with the pandemic. A choice that could put startups such as Rivian and Lucid in crisis, hailed as anti-Tesla, which however still have serious difficulties, including financial ones, in getting off the ground. The latest arrivals have to deal with very expensive raw materials and production costs that are not yet balanced,

Musk’s turnaround will also force the big names in the sector to take countermeasures. The surge in prices, even in the presence of lower volumes, has guaranteed very rich margins to the main houses in 2021 and, with a slight decrease, in 2022. In 2023, the music should change and the margins will shrink, but the volumes should be ensured at least for the first six months from the accumulated orders.

Boom in orders and postponed deliveries

Meanwhile, the boom in orders for Tesla impacts production times and has forced the US company to move the delivery window for Model 3 and Y vehicles to its site in Germany. Delivery of Model Y Long Range and Performance vehicles remained unchanged.