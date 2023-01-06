Tesla has again cut the prices of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China and is ready to launch the high-end version of its Model S sedan and the Model X Plaid, to strengthen its premium position in the largest electric vehicle market of the world.

The starting price of the Chinese-built Model Y SUV has been reduced to an all-time low of 259,900 yuan ($37,875) from 288,900 yuan. The price cut also affects the Model 3, which goes from 265,900 to 229,900 yuan. The two vehicles are now respectively 43% and 30% cheaper than in the United States.

Recall that Tesla had already cut prices in China last year to increase sales, in a context of growing competition both in the mass market and in the premium segment.

The giant led by Elon Musk also announced the launch of the new Model S in China, at a price of 789,900 yuan (the Plaid version, the fastest Tesla with just 2.1 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h, will instead cost 1.01 million) and the Model X SUV (starting price 879,900 yuan, rising to 1.04 million for the Plaid version). Deliveries will start in the second quarter of this year.

Tesla is a dominant player in China‘s mass-market EV sector costing less than 300,000 yuan. The company localized production of Model 3 sedans in late 2019, when it opened a factory in Shanghai capable of churning out 450,000 cars a year, and began shipping Model Ys from there as well in January 2021.

Tesla delivered more than 710,000 vehicles from Shanghai in 2022, accounting for approximately 54% of its global sales. Deliveries fell to about 56,000 units in December, nearly half from November, as production was temporarily halted due to equipment upgrades and weak demand.

Earlier this week, Tesla announced lower-than-expected global deliveries for the third consecutive quarter (while setting a record in 2022), causing the stock to plunge 12.2% in Tuesday’s session.

The automaker also adjusted the prices of Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Japan. The entry-level version of the Model 3 was discounted 10% to 5.4 million yen ($40,300), while the price of the Model Y dropped 9.9% to 5.8 million yen.