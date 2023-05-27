Tesla only 13th place in autonomous driving

The announcement machine Elon Musk is running at full speed again. These days, Tesla CEO says the number of users of the $15,000 Full Self-Driving (FSD) autonomous feature, which allows Tesla drivers to take their hands off the wheel under certain conditions, is “hyper-exponential “ grow. In addition, the “next generation” Teslas – whenever they come – will be used primarily autonomously. The announced, first Tesla small car, which should one day come onto the market, will also be able to drive largely autonomously.