Tesla only 13th place in autonomous driving

“It is now clear,” the class action lawsuit states, that Tesla “never really came close” to autonomous driving, “partly because of Musk’s decision” against “necessary sensors like lidar.” This is a decision “against the consensus of experts that truly self-driving cars need lidar sensors”. In a reply that Tesla’s lawyers submitted at the end of November, they assert that the cars are equipped with the hardware necessary for autonomous driving – they do not go into the topic of lidar there.