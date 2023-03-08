Tesla’s so-called supercharger charging stations were previously only usable for Teslas and were therefore a good argument for buying a Tesla. picture alliance / imageBROKER | Wilfried Wirth

US Youtube Marques Brownlee drove his Rivian R1T to a supercharger that had just been opened to non-Teslas. The problem: Non-Tesla EVs sometimes have to take up multiple parking spaces because of the location of their charging ports, Brownlee said. The use of Tesla charging stations made his Rivian a better car, but for Tesla owners the opening of the previously exclusive superchargers is a disadvantage.

Tesla last month began opening up some of its superchargers in New York and California to EVs from other manufacturers. However, a recently released video shows that this could quickly become a problem, especially for Tesla owners.

Youtuber Marques Brownlee drove his Rivian R1T to a Tesla charging station in rural New York last week and wrote on Twitterthat the visit “ended in chaos” when other non-Tesla drivers also showed up.

In the video, Brownlee says he had to occupy two parking spaces next to a charging station because his electric car’s charging port is on the front driver’s side, while the charging station was set up for Teslas, which have the charging port on the back left of the car.

Disadvantages for Tesla drivers

Brownlee said he feels the experience has made his Rivian a better car because it no longer has to rely on the riskier public charging stations – but that might put potential Tesla owners off.

“If I had a Tesla, I would probably worry about my own Tesla experiences,” Brownlee said. Will it get worse as more people load? There may be more people queuing, more people taking more seats.”

The situation got worse when a Lucid EV and an F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck showed up. For the driver of the F-150 Lightning, the Tesla aftermarket charging cable was only long enough to reach his vehicle’s charging port if he parked his car far enough forward that the snout was touching the charging station and the cable was pulled fully taut – a scenario that the driver described as “too risky”.

In another YouTube video, the same F-150 Lightning driver, Tom Moloughney, who owns the YouTube channel, said State of Charge operates that he would feel more comfortable if he drove his car sideways to the station instead – although that would take up three parking spaces at once.

Loading on the Supercharger without any problems

“If you’re a Tesla owner, it’s not a good day,” Moloughney said. vehicles are congested.”

Ultimately, Brownlee says, the transition will require a lot of finesse. At least he was happy with his Rivian’s charge, which took about 30 minutes and $30 to go from 30 percent to 80 percent.

“This is probably the first and not the last that we’ll see this shift in who can load where,” Brownlee said. Hopefully people will be nice to it, but there will be a question of etiquette when you have cars that aren’t exactly optimized for it.”

Musk finds experiences “interesting”

Musk designated Brownlee’s video on Twitter as “interesting”. Earlier this year, the billionaire agreed to open up some of the electric carmaker’s superchargers to non-Tesla owners. Before that, Tesla’s charging stations were – the one large part of the charging stations for electric cars make up in the US – was primarily only accessible to Tesla owners.

While regular Tesla stations have always been accessible to non-Tesla electric cars via a special adapter, the automaker promised to make its ultra-fast supercharging stations compatible with other electric cars by the end of 2024.

Insiders had previously reportedthat the charging network is one of Tesla’s biggest advantages over its competitors – from faster and more accessible charging stations to more conveniences.

