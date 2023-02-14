A network for super control units

Elon Musk, is ready to open its Tesla super charging station network in the United States even to competitors. And not for the sake of the green or the competition. The tycoon has 7.5 billion of good reasons to do so. The US Department of Transportation should soon make a requirement linked to the development of the green car in the US mandatory, which puts the billionaire in front of an almost obligatory choice. In fact, if it doesn’t make the Tesla network available to all drivers, it will be excluded from the $7.5 billion in subsidies to automakers that are part of the President Biden’s plan which aims to bring the ECUs on American roads from 100,000 to 500,000.

The network is a central part of Biden’s plan to get there by 2030 to a fleet on the road made up of 50% electric cars. A plan that collides, as happens in Italy, with the shortage of recharging stations.

In negotiation with Washington

Musk has already complained about the federal government’s interference, but in the meantime he is negotiating with Washington while waiting for the Department of Transportation to release in detail the final requirements that all electric vehicle chargers must meet in order to be eligible for the 7.5 billion funding of dollars. The Tesla control unit network is considered the model to follow: fast, reliable, widespread, with approx 40,000 chargers worldwide. But for now in the US, top-up is exclusive to owners of TeslaWho drives a Volkswagen, Ford o Fiat cannot use them. And this is not good for Washington.

The situation is different in Europe where Musk has already slowly opened his network to others. From the Italy last November 16th has been added to the countries where everyone can use Tesla super ECUs. For now, however, the risk that Musk’s charging points will be taken by storm is mitigated by the fact that not all control units are able to accept vehicles from other brands and then there are a number of different terms between Tesla owners and non-Tesla owners.

The Italian Tesla supercharge stations available to everyone are, as we said, still available small number, about twenty out of 50 stations and a total of 500 stalls available. The non-Tesla workstations already functioning (according to what was disclosed by the company at the time of the announcement of the opening to other brands which took place last autumn) are located in: Sondrio, Grandate (Co), Arese (Mi), Vicolungo (No) , Cavaglià (Bi), Vado Ligure (Sv), Genoa. Parma, Forlì, Grosseto, Magliano Sabina (Ri), Afragola (Na), Mercato San Severino (Sa), Cerignola (Fg), Brindisi, Morano Calabro (Cs), Palmi (Rc), Catania.

Download the Tesla app

Per recharge electric cars other than Tesla, owners must download and use the Tesla app version 4.2.3 or later, create a “non-Tesla user” account and associate a payment method. Which electric cars can they charge? Currently only models compatible with a standard CCS type charging socket.

According to insiders, the planned liberalization in the US will also affect Tesla’s policy in Italy. But Musk’s control units will certainly not be enough to solve the problem of scarcity of charging points in Italywhere the little more than 36 thousand control units are placed mostly in the North and near big cities. It is no coincidence that the shortage of control units is at the origin of the flop of sales of electric cars in Italy with a drop in January of market share below 3%.