Tesla: Possible successor to Elon Musk leaves US automaker

The Wall Street Journal compared the relationship between Elon Musk and the CFO to that between Steve Jobs and Tom Cook at Apple. picture alliance / NurPhoto | Beata Zawrzel

Tesla’s CFO Zachary Kirkhorn is leaving the carmaker, the company told regulators.

Earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kirkhorn could become Elon Musk’s successor at Tesla.

Kirkhorn worked for the US car brand for around 13 years.

This is a machine translation of an article by our US colleagues at Insider. It was automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.

Zachary Kirkhorn worked for Tesla for thirteen years, now the chief financial officer is leaving the car manufacturer. The company announced that Kirkhorn, who had served as CFO for approximately three years, would be replaced by Vaibhav Taneja, the chief accounting officer. That’s according to a report released Monday to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Tesla stated that Kirkhorn will oversee the transition through the end of the year. kirkhorn confirmed his departure from LinkedIn.

“Being part of this company is a special experience and I am very proud of the work we have done together since I started here over 13 years ago,” he wrote. “As I shift my responsibilities to support this transition, I want to thank the talented, passionate, and hard-working people at Tesla who have achieved things many didn’t think were possible. I also want to thank Elon for his leadership and optimism that has inspired so many people.”

read too

Elon Musk says he weighs 136 kilograms and can therefore win a fight against Mark Zuckerberg – if it’s short

beginning of the year reported the Wall Street Journalthat Kirkhorn could become Tesla’s next CEO. The newspaper reported at the time that company board members were considering the CFO to succeed Elon Musk and that Kirkhorn’s name had been mentioned ahead of a lawsuit over Musk’s $44 billion Tesla pay package.

During the trial, Tesla board member James Murdoch said Musk had named a potential successor, but the board member did not specify who it was.

Comparison with Apple’s current CEO Tom Cook

In May, the Journal compared Musk’s relationship with Kirkhorn to the connection between Apple co-founder Steve Jobs and current CEO Tim Cook, as both Jobs and Musk were willing to make “risky bets” to build their companies while Cook and Kirkhorn appear to have taken a more cautious approach and helped keep the companies balanced.

Kirkhorn won Musk’s approval by breaking the “bad news” first and staying in the billionaire’s shadow, Tesla employees told the Journal at the time. According to the newspaper, Kirkhorn also often acted as an intermediary between Musk and other Tesla employees.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Kirkhorn started as a senior analyst at the auto company in 2010. He took over as CFO from Deepak Ahuja in 2019. Tesla’s value has risen sharply over the past four years. Before joining Tesla, the outgoing chief financial officer worked as an analyst at McKinsey & Company and completed an internship at Microsoft, according to his profile.

read too

“This is just the beginning”: Open power struggle between IG Metall and Tesla bosses in the factory in Grünheide

The company is expected to have a busy quarter in the coming months. Musk has stated that the company plans to begin deliveries of the much-anticipated Cybertruck by the end of the year.

It’s unclear if Kirkhorn could take on a role at another of Musk’s companies, as the billionaire has been known to bring in Tesla or SpaceX employees to help out at his other companies, including X, formerly Twitter. Last year, Musk reassigned Omead Afshar, his right-hand man at Tesla, to SpaceX.

Kirkhorn, Musk and a Tesla spokesman did not respond to a request for comment before the release.

External content not available

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To view, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

