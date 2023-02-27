Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla could announce something sensational on March 1 on the occasion of the announced Investor Day. In addition to the scheduled news regarding Hardware 4 and autonomous driving, there are the new products that Elon Musk could reveal to make the event organized by the brand crucial Californian. It would be the restyling of the Model 3, but above all of the Model 2, the $ 25,000 car on which Tesla is aiming to democratize electric mobility.

Model 2 comes the Tesla for the masses

Very little is known about the model that still remains mysterious, but it is certain that Tesla is working hard to offer a novelty that could prove to be fundamental for the brand given that even the competition, the reference is to the VW group which announced that for the 2025 could offer battery-powered cars of that sort. Certainly Elon Musk’s compact is a candidate to become the little sister of the Model 3 and Y in the sedan or crossover version or both variants.

The style starting from an official sketch

The graphic reconstruction up to now has started from an official sketch and from two main concepts more or less revealed by Tesla. First of all, among the little known information, we know that the Model 2, still a tentative name since the official one has never been announced, will share many parts with the Model 3 which remains Tesla’s most popular model at the moment. As if to say that the aesthetics and the passenger compartment will largely use the components of the sedan.

A compact crossover for Europe

However, given that the Model Y is especially popular in Europe, the crossover derived from the Model 3 at Tesla could with the Model 2 take advantage of this wave of success of the Y and, in general, of a market sector, that of the B-suv which is expanding. The Model 2 could present itself with crossover shapes. In addition, the US brand would like to further characterize the model with a unique aesthetic perhaps given by the thin minimalist-style rear LED bar.

New more efficient 4680 cell batteries

To add interest to the Model 2 there could be new more efficient batteries of 4680 cells apparently made in collaboration with Panasonic, but also autonomous driving. Set to be produced at the Shanghai Gigafactory where the Model 3 and Model Y are assembled, the Model 2 was originally scheduled to launch last year, but Tesla took time to develop the car’s technology, aiming to to launch the Model 2 during 2024.