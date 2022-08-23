Tesla will increase the price of the FSD driver assistance software by 25% in September. Elon Musk announces that the Palo Alto automaker expects a 25% price increase for its premium driver assistance system, marketed in the United States as a Full Self-Driving option, or FSD. The FSD currently costs $ 12,000 with subscriptions at $ 199 per month. Tesla CEO Elon Musk did not immediately specify whether subscription prices will also increase.

The electric vehicle manufacturer is also launching a new version of the FSD Beta software, version 10.69, which allows everyday motorists to test the new functions of the driver assistance system on public roads before they are fully tested.