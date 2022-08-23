Home Business Tesla raises driver assistance software prices by 25%
Business

Tesla raises driver assistance software prices by 25%

by admin

Tesla will increase the price of the FSD driver assistance software by 25% in September. Elon Musk announces that the Palo Alto automaker expects a 25% price increase for its premium driver assistance system, marketed in the United States as a Full Self-Driving option, or FSD. The FSD currently costs $ 12,000 with subscriptions at $ 199 per month. Tesla CEO Elon Musk did not immediately specify whether subscription prices will also increase.

The electric vehicle manufacturer is also launching a new version of the FSD Beta software, version 10.69, which allows everyday motorists to test the new functions of the driver assistance system on public roads before they are fully tested.

See also  More powers to the Antitrust, the Senate is trying to pull up arms to the new law

You may also like

Ա׼ٽɫ̼չ ʵ̼docker̼кĿ_йҾŻ

Skechers x JD Plus Membership Day: Explore the...

OnePlus Ace Pro appeared in the PEL summer...

Eni: gas discovery announced off the coast of...

New Oriental sends job invitations to old employees....

Forex: euro and dollar test parity again

Join the DEPA working group to establish China’s...

Eni with Total: maxi gas discovery in Cyprus,...

Under the interest rate cut, foreign capital inflows...

Open Fiber with Virgin Fibra: partnership for ultra-fast...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy