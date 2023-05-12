Home » Tesla raises Model X and S prices in the US
Tesla raises Model X and S prices in the US

Tesla has raised the prices of Model X and Model S cars in the United States.

This is the third change in less than a month for the electric car maker’s vehicles in the US.

In detail, the prices have been increased by 1,000 dollars for both the basic models and the plaid version.

Tesla has changed prices at least six times this year, cutting them to chase targets and gaining market share and then raising them again to defend dwindling margins.

Elon Musk also announced that he is changing his role at X/Twitter to executive chairman and CTO.

