Home Business Tesla raises Model Y prices in China
Business

Tesla raises Model Y prices in China

by admin
Tesla raises Model Y prices in China

Tesla has raised the prices of high-performance and long-range versions of its Model Y midsize sport utility vehicle (SUV) in China, its Chinese website reported.

The starting prices of the two versions of the Model Y in China have increased by 2,000 yuan each to 311,900 yuan ($45,473) and 361,900 yuan, respectively, according to information on the website. It’s the second time Tesla has raised prices since it lowered the prices of all Model 3s and Model Ys in its second-largest market by 6% to 14% in early January.

The high-performance Model Y remains 9 percent cheaper than before the price cuts, while the long-range version is 13 percent cheaper. Price cuts have spurred demand, but the drive for Model 3 in China has shown signs of abating.

See also  TIM collapse in a Piazza Affari at the mercy of newsflow linked to war and oil. Unicredit difficulties cool the Banco BPM track (-7%)

You may also like

Superbonus, more work and more income: why canceling...

Superbonus, more work and more income: why canceling...

CEO of Weimar Motors, once the second new...

The spider web of building bonuses: 71.7 billion...

5 major events in today’s financial market: Focus...

Ukraine, Berlusconi rise above dwarfs and dancers and...

Grillo returns to the theater but “Vaffa Day”...

ChatGPT insisted that he was scared by the...

Tim: CDP ready to present alternative offer for...

February single check, more money on the way....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy