Tesla has raised the prices of high-performance and long-range versions of its Model Y midsize sport utility vehicle (SUV) in China, its Chinese website reported.

The starting prices of the two versions of the Model Y in China have increased by 2,000 yuan each to 311,900 yuan ($45,473) and 361,900 yuan, respectively, according to information on the website. It’s the second time Tesla has raised prices since it lowered the prices of all Model 3s and Model Ys in its second-largest market by 6% to 14% in early January.

The high-performance Model Y remains 9 percent cheaper than before the price cuts, while the long-range version is 13 percent cheaper. Price cuts have spurred demand, but the drive for Model 3 in China has shown signs of abating.