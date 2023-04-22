Tesla raises the prices of two models in the US

After a series of cuts that have curbed Tesla’s profitability and stock market performance, the electric vehicle maker today announced a slight price hike for the Model S and X versions in the United States. Meanwhile, the concerns of competitors in the electric car sector and of the shareholders of Elon Musk’s company are growing, which closed yesterday with a 9.7% drop, after the accounts and the opening to new price cuts, even to the detriment of margins.

Tesla raises the price of Model S and X vehicles in the US

Tesla raised the prices of all its high-end models in the US by $2,500, or 2-3%, – Model S and Model X. In detail, according to the automaker’s website, the Model X now costs $97,490, 2.6% more than before, while the price of the Model S has increased by about 2.9%. $87,490.

The Model S Plaid e Model X Plaid (the high-performance versions of the two models in question) cost $107,490, up from $104,990 previously.

Nonetheless, Prices of all four models remain between 16% and 23% cheaper than at the beginning of the year. The stock opened today’s session substantially unchanged, after yesterday’s collapse.

Marginal upsides versus cuts

Tesla’s move comes after a series of cuts, six since the beginning of the year in the US, aimed at increasing sales volumes, even at the expense of profitability. Prices of the Model S and Model X versions themselves were cut by $5,000 earlier this month after it reported that deliveries of those vehicles fell 38 percent in the January-March period.

Two days ago, the electric car giant dropped the prices of its Model Y crossover and Model 3 sedan for the second time in April. The declared objective is to increase the sales volumes of vehicles destined for the mass market, even at the cost of enduring a drop in margins.

In fact, the impact of high-end vehicles is much less significant to profits than the Model 3 and Model Y versions. In the first quarter, the company sold just 10,695 Model S and X vehicles, or about 2.5 percent of total shipments.against 412,180 units of Model 3 and Model Y.

The cuts are holding back margins in the last quarter

The aggressive price cuts were reflected unequivocally in the quarterly results released this week by Tesla. The company has registered the lowest quarterly gross margin in two yearsbelow market expectations, precisely due to price cuts in some markets, including the United States and China, to stimulate demand and consolidate market shares against growing competition.

In particular, the gross margin fell to 19% in the three months, below the threshold of this year’s target set at at least 20%, while the operating margin fell to 11.4%, although they remain clearly above those of their competitors: In 2022, General Motors reported an operating margin of 6.6% and Ford Motor stopped at 4%.

Elon Musk said sales growth will be prioritized over profits amid a weak macroeconomic backdrop that threatens to hold back auto sales. “We believe pushing in the direction of higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice versus having lower volumes and higher margins,” the CEO told analysts.

Ford is sounding the alarm for electric car makers

Just in the last hours, Ford Motor CEO Jim Farley has expressed concern that Tesla could start a price war in the electric vehicle sector.

Tesla’s cuts are causing repercussions across the auto industry, especially for companies trying to catch up with the EV maker. Price cuts pose significant challenges for competitors that have not yet developed advanced supply and manufacturing chains like those of Elon Musk’s company.

However, Farley believes that Tesla’s strategy is entirely rational and shouldn’t be surprising. Tesla’s position in the electric sector, on closer inspection, is somewhat reminiscent of that of Ford itself in the early 1900s, when the invention of the assembly line drove other car manufacturers out of the market, lowering costs to unsustainable levels for other companies .

Musk nonetheless made it clear Wednesday that Tesla isn’t looking to drive competitors out of the market, but to make its cars more affordable amid rising interest rates and stubborn inflation. “Every time the Fed raises interest rates, it is as if it raises car prices”, he added, recalling that, in times of uncertainty, consumers are used to “postponing large new purchases, such as those of a new car ”.

The letter from a group of shareholders against Musk

Meanwhile, Musk also has to deal with the bad feelings of a group of investors, who accuse the company of mismanagement and sent an open letter to president Robyn Denholm and director Ira Ehrenpreis.

According to the 17 shareholders, who hold more than $1.5 billion worth of Tesla stock, Musk would be distracted by his other multiple commitments and this would create governance issues. Concerns that are reflected in the share price, which has lost half of its market capitalization in the last year, since Musk first revealed his stake in Twitter.

The letter goes on to list other issues, including: the company’s litigation with the state of California over the treatment of black employees at its Fremont factory; the use of mandatory arbitration and the firing of employees involved in a union organization in Buffalo; the opening of a showroom in Urumqui, capital of the autonomous Uyghur region of Xinjiang in China, a region where human rights violations have allegedly been committed.