Tesla recalls 1.1 million cars for window problems. The electric car giant explains that the automatic system may not react properly when it encounters an obstacle in rolling up the windows. The problem can be solved with a software update.

In a letter to the Californian group, the American road safety agency (NHTSA) indicates that, on several models of the brand, the detection system that should reverse the direction of the windows after encountering an obstacle may not work properly. This potential malfunction increases the risk of injury to drivers or passengers, whose fingers could be trapped. The affected vehicles are some Model 3 built between 2017 and 2022, Model Y (2020-2021), Model S (2021-2022) and Model X (2021-2022). Tesla will perform a free remote software update and letters to notify owners will be sent from November 15th. Elon Musk’s group claims they are unaware of any accidents caused by this possible failure