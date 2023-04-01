American electric automaker Tesla is recalling 35 Semi trucks after finding that the vehicle’s electronic parking brake (PVM) valve module may fail to park when the parking brake is activated.

The issue has been identified in 35 modules supplied by the same supplier, Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems, and fitted to vehicles manufactured between 30 November 2022 and 28 February 2023. Bendix appears to be conducting a similar recall for the same part, which affects a total of 836 units, also of brands other than Tesla. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Bendix discovered the problem in early February, after which Tesla spent the next month investigating the effect and extent the problem would have on its vehicles. It later decided to recall 35 affected vehicles. Shares of Tesla are up 0.42% in pre-market trading.