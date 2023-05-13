Tesla recalls more than 1.1 million cars to return the “one-pedal mode” option to car owners-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Tesla recalls more than 1.1 million cars to return “one-pedal mode” option to owners

The State Administration for Market Regulation announced yesterday that Tesla Motors has filed a recall plan with the bureau, and will recall parts with production dates from January 12, 2019 to April 24, 2023 starting from May 29. There are 1,104,622 imported Model S, Model X, Model 3 and domestic Model 3, Model Y cars.

The reason for this recall is that the vehicles within the scope of the recall do not allow the driver to select the regenerative braking strategy, and may not provide enough reminders for the driver to depress the accelerator pedal deeply for a long time. The superposition of these two factors may increase the probability of mistakenly stepping on the accelerator pedal for a long time, which may increase the risk of collision and pose a safety hazard.

As the leader of the global electric vehicle industry, Tesla’s sales volume is far ahead of other competitors, but its unique “single-pedal mode” has been controversial. There are related casualties at home and abroad that point to users’ improper use of this pedal mode. .

The so-called “single-pedal mode” means that Tesla canceled the “low kinetic energy recovery” option, and adjusted the kinetic energy recovery to the maximum by default in order to extend the vehicle’s battery life. In the strong kinetic energy recovery mode set by Tesla, the user can achieve acceleration, deceleration and braking by only controlling the accelerator pedal (the brake pedal is hardly used), and there are no other settings to choose from. This mode has changed the user’s old driving habits. Some people think that driving becomes easier, and some people think that it has the risk of accidentally stepping on the accelerator pedal in an emergency.

However, Tao Lin, Tesla’s vice president of external affairs, once denied on social media that the related out-of-control accidents were related to Tesla’s strong kinetic energy recovery settings, and believed that 246 cases of Tesla’s out-of-control acceleration were caused by drivers stepping on the wrong pedal. .

In the end, this incident aroused the attention of relevant state departments. This recall was carried out when the State Administration for Market Regulation launched a defect investigation on Tesla vehicles.

For a long time, many people in the industry have continued to call on Tesla to abandon the “one-pedal mode”, and asserted that Tesla will make changes sooner or later. In April, some domestic Tesla owners revealed on social media that they have successively received Tesla’s latest OTA (online upgrade) release notes for version 2023.2.13.1.

The release notes exposed by netizens show that the core of this OTA upgrade is to improve “energy recovery braking”. Users can choose the intensity of energy recovery braking when the accelerator pedal is released during driving, divided into “standard” or ” Low” with two different intensities. If the user selects the “Low” energy regenerative braking mode, the vehicle will only provide limited energy regenerative braking. When the accelerator pedal is released during driving, the vehicle will take longer to slow down and the sliding distance will be compared with the “Standard” setting down longer. If the stop mode is changed to “slow”, and the energy recovery braking is selected as “low”, the driving logic of the accelerator pedal and brake pedal will be basically the same as that of a fuel car.

According to the recall announcement, Tesla will carry out the recall through the remote upgrade technology of the car. At that time, it will push the newly developed function to the OTA of the vehicles within the scope of the recall, so as to reduce the risk of collision caused by the excessive speed caused by the accelerator pedal being pressed deeply for a long time. . New features include: on vehicles that do not have a regenerative braking intensity selection, provide an option to allow the driver to select the regenerative braking intensity; adjust the factory default state of the vehicle regenerative braking strategy; Alerts you when you accelerate the pedal.

In other words, after this recall, users will regain the option to use single-pedal mode.