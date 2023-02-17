Tesla is voluntarily recalling 362,758 vehicles equipped with the company’s experimental driver assistance software, marketed as Full Self-Driving Beta or FSD Beta, in the United States. Tesla will provide an over-the-air software update to cars to fix the issues, the recall notice reads. The FSD Beta system can cause crashes by allowing affected vehicles to: “behave in an unsafe manner near intersections, such as crossing an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering an intersection controlled by a sign stop without coming to a complete stop or proceeding into an intersection during a solid yellow traffic signal without due caution,” according to a safety recall report on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.