Home Business Tesla recalls over 300,000 cars: Full Self-Driving Beta software can cause accidents
Business

Tesla recalls over 300,000 cars: Full Self-Driving Beta software can cause accidents

by admin
Tesla recalls over 300,000 cars: Full Self-Driving Beta software can cause accidents

Tesla is voluntarily recalling 362,758 vehicles equipped with the company’s experimental driver assistance software, marketed as Full Self-Driving Beta or FSD Beta, in the United States. Tesla will provide an over-the-air software update to cars to fix the issues, the recall notice reads. The FSD Beta system can cause crashes by allowing affected vehicles to: “behave in an unsafe manner near intersections, such as crossing an intersection while in a turn-only lane, entering an intersection controlled by a sign stop without coming to a complete stop or proceeding into an intersection during a solid yellow traffic signal without due caution,” according to a safety recall report on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.

See also  Energy crisis triggers chain effects, China may face soaring food prices | power curtailment | energy shortages | soaring food prices

You may also like

Huang Jian: The valuation of the equity market...

Does Carfagna blow Calenda’s place? The Third Pole...

The central bank and the China Banking and...

The Alpine of F.1 introduces itself. De Meo:...

This is why emerging countries have been attracting...

Hong Kong stocks close: Hang Seng Index falls...

Enel, in 2022 the connections to green plants...

Resolution 25 of 02/15/2023 – Position Director of...

Hong Kong Stocks Midday Review: Hengke Index fell...

Single check payment February: the date. With increases...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy