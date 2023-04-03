Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla posted record first-quarter shipments, albeit below the pace needed to meet its 50% annual growth target, which remains the CEO’s target Elon Musk. Wall Street pigeonholed everything under disappointment and the stock went deep in the red (-6% after the mid-session mark). Above all, the market is looking at the risk that the sharp price cuts needed to keep volumes up could squeeze margins. More will be known on April 19, when the Austin company will present the financial results for the first three months of the year.

The largest-cap automaker delivered 422,875 cars globally last quarter, after leading the price war to boost demand, responding to rising interest rates and inflation. The results, released on Sunday, narrowly exceeded market estimates (421,164 vehicles). The United States and China are the most important markets, and the vast majority of sales were for the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover. Production hit 440,808 vehicles in the quarter, just over the 432,513 forecast by analysts. . Musk said Tesla aims to produce 1.8 to 2 million vehicles this year.

“Tesla’s deliveries have been in line with forecasts, but there is disappointment with the numbers we’ve been hearing about,” he commented. Gene Munster, managing partner of Deepwater Asset Management. “The increase was 36% compared to a year ago, while Musk expected a 50% growth.” In Asia, shares of major suppliers and Tesla’s rivals responded tepidly.

Second Dan IvesWedbush’s Model Y and Model 3 price cuts in early 2023 have paid major dividends for Musk & Co. as demand appears very robust despite an uncertain macro situation. We believe Chinese consumer demand improved during the quarter for Tesla and was key to the company overcoming Wall Street fears about the first quarter. The biggest open question remains margins, as the price cut will have an impact. Overall, the delivery figure is a clear step in the right direction. We maintain our outperform valuation at $225 as a price target.”

According to the brokerage firm RBC, in the United States the price of a long-range Model Y is 11,000 dollars, or 17% less than at the beginning of the year. In China, the same vehicle costs 21% less than in September.