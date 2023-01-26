Home Business Tesla: record profit, shares soar (+10%). Price cuts boost demand
Business

Tesla: record profit, shares soar (+10%). Price cuts boost demand

by admin
Tesla: record profit, shares soar (+10%). Price cuts boost demand

Tesla Inc. lifted the curtain on record earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, still thanks to its leadership in the electric car market. But Elon Musk’s company has warned, at least for the next few months, of the pressures created by economic and interest rate uncertainties that threaten to weaken demand. “In the short term we are accelerating our cost reduction projects and pushing towards higher production levels”, indicated the company in commenting on the balance sheet. While claiming that his “team is used to challenges”.

Tesla also faces heightened competition in the industry and is under close scrutiny over the unknowns related to Musk’s financial and leadership efforts on Twitter after the mogul acquired the ailing social media for $40 billion. Disputes over his plans for Twitter, according to analysts, risk damaging the brand’s popularity among a segment of consumers. Musk is also today at the center of a lawsuit in San Francisco resulting from a class action lawsuit filed by investors in Tesla who accuse him of deceptive tweets in 2018 about his own plans for a buyout of the company that never materialized.

After the market, on the wave of the results, the Tesla stock gained 5% and in the first few moments on Wall Street it accelerated again (up to +12%). It has recovered by more than 35% since the beginning of the year. But during 2022, the king of hi-tech vehicles had however suffered from a drastic fall of 675 billion in the market cap and declines in shares of more than 65 percent.

See also  The main net inflow rate of the main funds exceeding 6 billion yuan in rare metal golden seed wine ranks first_Oriental Fortune Network

The company for the last quarter has declared a turnover of 24.32 billion dollars (+37% annual) and a net profit of 3.7 billion dollars (+59%). For full-year 2022, revenue and profits were also record highs, with profits notably doubling to $12.6bn. Over the past three months, however, in a sign that hurdles have yet to be overcome, gross margin in the automotive sector was 25.9%, the lowest in five quarters.

Find out more

In an effort to boost growth, Tesla offered discounts on some of its models in the latest quarter, in some cases cuts of up to 20%, after massive orders allowed the company to maintain or raise prices for years. CEO Musk had already said in December that “interest rate hikes” have affected the affordability of all his cars. And he had emphasized what he considered his priority: to grow as quickly as possible without endangering the company. In any case, the cut in list prices is definitely boosting demand. Now a relaunch on the model front is needed, but the famous Cybertruck, the futuristic pickup presented in 2019, shouldn’t be on the market before 2024.

You may also like

Northrop Grumman’s Q4 earnings per share and revenue...

Piazza Affari (+1.3%) the best in Europe, Stm...

FUTURE DATA (08229) intends to place a total...

Popular Chinese concept stocks generally opened higher Nasdaq...

In Lombardy, the return to pre-pandemic levels only...

There is the signature of 66 mayors: the...

SAP announces maxi layoff of 3,000 employees (2.5%...

Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard has new material!U.S....

Stellar workshop, 9 million contract for the US...

IBM (IBM.US) Q4 revenue increased by 6% year-on-year,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy