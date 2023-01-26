Listen to the audio version of the article

Tesla Inc. lifted the curtain on record earnings and revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, still thanks to its leadership in the electric car market. But Elon Musk’s company has warned, at least for the next few months, of the pressures created by economic and interest rate uncertainties that threaten to weaken demand. “In the short term we are accelerating our cost reduction projects and pushing towards higher production levels”, indicated the company in commenting on the balance sheet. While claiming that his “team is used to challenges”.

Tesla also faces heightened competition in the industry and is under close scrutiny over the unknowns related to Musk’s financial and leadership efforts on Twitter after the mogul acquired the ailing social media for $40 billion. Disputes over his plans for Twitter, according to analysts, risk damaging the brand’s popularity among a segment of consumers. Musk is also today at the center of a lawsuit in San Francisco resulting from a class action lawsuit filed by investors in Tesla who accuse him of deceptive tweets in 2018 about his own plans for a buyout of the company that never materialized.

After the market, on the wave of the results, the Tesla stock gained 5% and in the first few moments on Wall Street it accelerated again (up to +12%). It has recovered by more than 35% since the beginning of the year. But during 2022, the king of hi-tech vehicles had however suffered from a drastic fall of 675 billion in the market cap and declines in shares of more than 65 percent.

The company for the last quarter has declared a turnover of 24.32 billion dollars (+37% annual) and a net profit of 3.7 billion dollars (+59%). For full-year 2022, revenue and profits were also record highs, with profits notably doubling to $12.6bn. Over the past three months, however, in a sign that hurdles have yet to be overcome, gross margin in the automotive sector was 25.9%, the lowest in five quarters.

In an effort to boost growth, Tesla offered discounts on some of its models in the latest quarter, in some cases cuts of up to 20%, after massive orders allowed the company to maintain or raise prices for years. CEO Musk had already said in December that “interest rate hikes” have affected the affordability of all his cars. And he had emphasized what he considered his priority: to grow as quickly as possible without endangering the company. In any case, the cut in list prices is definitely boosting demand. Now a relaunch on the model front is needed, but the famous Cybertruck, the futuristic pickup presented in 2019, shouldn’t be on the market before 2024.